Clemson lands elite tight end commitment

CLEMSON RECRUITING

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the 2024 class.
He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect and the No. 3 tight end in the 2024 class.

Breaking: Clemson lands elite tight end Christian Bentancur
by - Friday, January 13, 2023, 1:38 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Christian Bentancur - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 240   Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL
Rivals:
#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL
24/7:
#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL

One of the top tight ends of the 2024 class committed to Clemson on Friday.

Four-star Woodstock, Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur announced the news, picking the Tigers over finalists Oregon and Ohio State.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 2 player out of Illinois.

“I just want a place where it's just gonna be a nice like family relationship and trust between both me and the coaches and a good developmental program,” Bentancur told TigerNet before the announcement. “Clemson, they made the top three list because they're really family oriented. They show a lot of love and they're obviously a great team with two great tight ends right now, and it's definitely fun to watch their offense play with their tight ends.”

Bentancur totaled 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior.

He received a Clemson offer on June 17 and visited for the Louisville game in November.

Clemson is set to announce a new offensive coordinator hire on Friday with Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley.

Bentancur is a third commit for the class, joining 4-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and MaxPreps junior All-American kicker Nolan Hauser.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Report: Clemson pro out for Jaguars-Chargers Playoff game, near future
Report: Clemson pro out for Jaguars-Chargers Playoff game, near future
ESPN analyzes Dabo Swinney making OC change, bringing in Garrett Riley
ESPN analyzes Dabo Swinney making OC change, bringing in Garrett Riley
Tigers drop road matchup to Duke
Tigers drop road matchup to Duke
Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
Clemson lands elite tight end commitment
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest