Clemson lands elite tight end commitment

Breaking: Clemson lands elite tight end Christian Bentancur

TigerNet Staff by

Christian Bentancur Tight End TigerNet: (4.58) (4.58)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL #112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL Rivals:

#100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL #100 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL 24/7:

#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL #150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL 6-5240Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)2024

One of the top tight ends of the 2024 class committed to Clemson on Friday.

Four-star Woodstock, Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur announced the news, picking the Tigers over finalists Oregon and Ohio State.

He is rated as high as the No. 100 overall prospect and the No. 2 player out of Illinois.

“I just want a place where it's just gonna be a nice like family relationship and trust between both me and the coaches and a good developmental program,” Bentancur told TigerNet before the announcement. “Clemson, they made the top three list because they're really family oriented. They show a lot of love and they're obviously a great team with two great tight ends right now, and it's definitely fun to watch their offense play with their tight ends.”

Bentancur totaled 54 catches for 1,058 yards and 11 scores as a junior.

He received a Clemson offer on June 17 and visited for the Louisville game in November.

Clemson is set to announce a new offensive coordinator hire on Friday with Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley.

Bentancur is a third commit for the class, joining 4-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and MaxPreps junior All-American kicker Nolan Hauser.