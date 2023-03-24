|
5-star QB has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
|2023 Mar 24, Fri 18:32-
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 202 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2024
#35 Overall, #3 QB-DT, #1 NC
#10 Overall, #3 QB, #1 NC
#28 Overall, #2 QB, #1 NC
One of the top-rated quarterbacks for the 2024 class has his finalists and his commitment date set.
Five-star Charlotte (NC) signal-caller Jadyn Davis has Clemson in a group with Michigan, UNC, Ohio State and Tennessee. The Michigan listing is the key of that grouping, however, as he is projected by multiple national analysts to commit to the Wolverines. Davis says he will announce his pledge on March 31 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN's SportsCenter. Davis was offered by Clemson on June 1, 2022. He is rated as the No. 2 quarterback in the class by 247Sports and as high as No. 10 overall by Rivals. Since a kid, I’ve dreamt of this moment…now it’s in God’s hands🙏🏽…
Who will it be?
I will be committing live on March 31st at 1:30PM on SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/Q1EY40kpDA
- Former Clemson offensive coordinator hired by SEC rival
- Nation's top linebacker recaps Clemson scrimmage visit, seeing Venables
- Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
- Power Rangers reunion: Former Clemson lineman signs with 49ers
- Tiger draft prospect drops out of NFL.com updated projection
- What we've learned through the first half of Clemson spring practice
- Two Clemson games featured in 11 most 'intimidating' 2023 environments
- PFF 'best fit' for former Clemson WR is close to home
- Garrett Riley thinks it's 'pretty cool' to wear the Clemson paw in Texas
- Riley loves what he sees out of the running backs and tight ends
