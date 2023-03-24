5-star QB has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date

Five-star Charlotte (NC) signal-caller Jadyn Davis has Clemson in a group with Michigan, UNC, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The Michigan listing is the key of that grouping, however, as he is projected by multiple national analysts to commit to the Wolverines.

Davis says he will announce his pledge on March 31 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Davis was offered by Clemson on June 1, 2022.

He is rated as the No. 2 quarterback in the class by 247Sports and as high as No. 10 overall by Rivals.