5-star QB has Clemson in finalists, sets commitment date
by - 2023 Mar 24, Fri 18:32
Jadyn Davis - Quarterback
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 202   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#35 Overall, #3 QB-DT, #1 NC
Rivals:
#10 Overall, #3 QB, #1 NC
24/7:
#28 Overall, #2 QB, #1 NC

One of the top-rated quarterbacks for the 2024 class has his finalists and his commitment date set.

Five-star Charlotte (NC) signal-caller Jadyn Davis has Clemson in a group with Michigan, UNC, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The Michigan listing is the key of that grouping, however, as he is projected by multiple national analysts to commit to the Wolverines.

Davis says he will announce his pledge on March 31 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN's SportsCenter.

Davis was offered by Clemson on June 1, 2022.

He is rated as the No. 2 quarterback in the class by 247Sports and as high as No. 10 overall by Rivals.

