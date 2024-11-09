Postgame notes on Clemson-Virginia Tech

WITH THE WIN Clemson improved to 6-1 in ACC play. The 2024 season represents Clemson's 27th season in school history with six or more ACC wins, and it is Clemson's 14th such season in Dabo Swinney’s 16 full seasons as head coach. Clemson tied Alabama (14) for the most seasons with six or more conference wins since 2009. Clemson improved to 36-9 in games following a loss in Dabo Swinney's head coaching tenure. Clemson improved to 24-12-1 all-time against Virginia Tech. Clemson has now won seven consecutive games against Virginia Tech, dating to the 2011 season when the Tigers defeated the Hokies twice. It is Clemson’s longest streak in the series since winning nine consecutive games against the Hokies from 1955-85. Clemson won its fourth consecutive game in Blacksburg and is now 9-2 all-time at Lane Stadium since the facility opened in 1965. Clemson (9-2) joined Miami (9-8) as the second visiting program ever to win nine games at Lane Stadium all-time. Clemson (9-2, .818) now has the highest winning percentage at Lane Stadium of any opponent since the facility opened in 1965 (minimum five games). Clemson improved to 3-0 in true road games this season. Clemson entered the week as one of 14 FBS schools that was undefeated in road games this season. Clemson improved to 39-8 in true road games since 2015. Clemson is now tied with Boise State for the most road wins in the nation in that span. Clemson faced Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry for the first time and improved to 167-74-3 all-time (and 50-8 since 2011) when facing a coach for the first time. Swinney improved to 7-0 as a head coach against Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech is one of three ACC schools against whom Swinney is undefeated as head coach, a list that also includes Wake Forest (16-0) and Virginia (6-0), two teams Clemson defeated earlier this season. Swinney (177-45) passed the career win total of College Football Hall of Famer Frank Kush (176-54-1). Clemson improved to 138-19 against AP-unranked teams under Dabo Swinney and improved to 115-9 in those games since the start of the 2012 season. Clemson improved to 36-7 under Dabo Swinney in games in which it enters ranked lower in the AP Poll than it did in its previous contest (including the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 season openers in which Clemson opened the season lower than its ranking from the final game of the previous campaign). Clemson improved to 101-14 in regular season play since the start of the 2015 season. Clemson improved to 31-5 in November games since 2015. Clemson is now 73-2 since 2015 when outscoring opponents in the “Middle Eight,” defined as the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. Clemson is now 142-4 since 2011 when leading after three quarters. Clemson now has an 84-4 record when winning the turnover margin since 2011. Clemson now has a 136-9 record when totaling more first downs than its opponent since 2011. Clemson is now 68-5 when having a 100-yard rusher since 2011. Clemson has now won 118 of its last 119 games when holding teams under 23 points (dates to 2010). Clemson is now 42-1 since 2015 when intercepting multiple passes in a game. GAME NOTES Virginia Tech entered the game averaging 201.4 rushing yards per game and 5.21 yards per carry. Clemson held the Virginia Tech rushing attack to season lows with 40 rushing yards and 1.90 yards per carry. Clemson did not allow a touchdown on defense until there was 1:43 remaining in the first quarter. It would have been Clemson’s first time holding an opponent without an offensive touchdown since a 31-3 win against Boston College in 2022. Clemson held Virginia Tech to 2-of-14 on third down. The 14.2 percent conversion percentage is the lowest allowed by Clemson this season and its lowest since holding Georgia Tech to 12.5 percent in the 2022 season opener. Clemson recorded three takeaways, matching its season high set against NC State. Clemson finished +2 in the turnover margin and is now 58-1 under Dabo Swinney when finishing +2 or better in that category. Clemson has now finished even or better in the turnover margin in eight straight games for the first time since an 11-game streak across the 2021-22 seasons. Dating to last season, Clemson has lost the turnover margin only once in its last 14 games. Clemson played an 11th consecutive game (dating to last season) with one giveaway or fewer for the first time since a 12-game streak across the 2019-20 seasons. Dating to last season, Clemson has seven giveaways over its last 11 games and has not had a multi-giveaway game in that span. Clemson trailed at halftime, 7-0. The victory marked Clemson’s 18th in Dabo Swinney’s tenure in games in which it has trailed at halftime and its first such victory since the 2023 Gator Bowl against Kentucky. The victory was Clemson’s first in a game in which it was held scoreless in the first half since 2010 against NC State, a game Clemson won 14-13 after trailing 7-0 at halftime. Quarterback Cade Klubnik completed 16-of-34 for 211 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also added 30 rushing yards. Klubnik is now 16-7 as a starter and tied Kelly Bryant (16-2 from 2015-18) and Cullen Harper (16-9 from 2005-08) for the 15th-most wins as a starting quarterback for Clemson since World War II. During the game, Klubnik (5,816) passed DJ Uiagalelei (5,681 from 2020-22), Nealon Greene (5,719 from 1994-97) and Cullen Harper (5,762 from 2005-08) to move into sixth on Clemson's all-time leaderboard for career passing yardage. Tight end Jake Briningstool caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Briningstool caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik for his career-high-tying fifth touchdown reception of the season. On the touchdown reception, Briningstool (113) broke the Clemson career record for receptions by a tight end (Jordan Leggett, 112). The touchdown was Briningstool’s 15th of his career, making him the second Clemson tight end ever to catch 15 career touchdowns (Jordan Leggett, 18). Wide receiver Cole Turner recorded the second receiving touchdown of the season and of his career on a 29-yard pass from Klubnik on the opening drive of the second half. Turner’s touchdown reception was the culmination of an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half. On the touchdown pass to Turner, Klubnik (24) entered the Top 10 in touchdown passes in a single season in Clemson history, tying Trevor Lawrence (24 in 2020) for ninth. Klubnik (45) moved past Cullen Harper (42 from 2005-08) for sole possession of fifth place on Clemson's all-time leaderboard for career passing touchdowns. Wide receiver T.J. Moore scored his fourth receiving touchdown of the season when Klubnik escaped contact from a free rusher and spun around to find the freshman for a 41-yard touchdown. The 41-yard reception was a career-long for Moore, surpassing his 40-yard catch against NC State. On the touchdown pass to Moore, Klubnik (55) passed C.J. Spiller (53) for seventh in school history in career touchdown responsibility (all touchdowns scored or thrown). Running back Phil Mafah rushed 26 times for 128 yards. During the contest, Mafah (981) set a new single-season career high in rushing yards, surpassing his 965 yards from 2023. Mafah added to his single-season career high with his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the year. Mafah has now recorded the sixth season in school history with six or more 100-yard rushing games. Travis Etienne (2018 and 2019) accomplished the feat twice; Wayne Gallman (2015), Raymond Priester (1996) and Kenny Flowers (1985) each accomplished the feat once. Mafah has now posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the third time this season. During the performance, Mafah (2,753) passed his former teammate Will Shipley (2,747 from 2021-23) for 11th on Clemson's all-time leaderboard for career rushing yards. Wide receiver Antonio Williams gained 48 yards on a team-high five receptions. During the contest, offensive linemen Blake Miller (2,491 prior to Saturday) and Walker Parks (2,486 prior to Saturday) became the 26th and 27th Clemson players in records back to 1986 to play at least 2,500 career snaps from scrimmage. Clemson scored in its 289th consecutive game to tie the 1994-2017 Tennessee Volunteers for the 13th-longest streak in FBS history without being shut out. Clemson's active streak dates to early in the 2003 season. Clemson rushed for 167 yards and has now rushed for 150 yards in eight straight games for the first time since a 12-game stretch across the 2019-20 seasons. On the first play of the second quarter, defensive end T.J. Parker forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Tré Williams. Parker would have been credited with a sack on the play, but the fumble was recovered at the original line of scrimmage. NCAA scoring guidelines indicate that no sacks can be granted on plays that terminate at or beyond the original line of scrimmage. The forced fumble was Parker’s first of the season and the second of his career. The fumble recovery was Williams’ career-high second of the season and the third of his career. Linebacker Sammy Brown made his first career start and recorded a team-high eight tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Brown’s 2.5 tackles for loss pushed his season total in the category to 9.0. He needs one more tackle for loss to become the seventh Clemson player on record to record 10 or more tackles for loss as a true freshman (T.J. Parker, 12.5 in 2023; Myles Murphy, 12.0 in 2020; Anthony Simmons, 11.0 in 1995; Xavier Thomas, 10.5 in 2018; Tyler Davis, 10.0 in 2019; and Shaq Lawson 10.0 in 2013). Brown recorded his fourth sack of the season in the third quarter. In doing so, Brown (4.0) moved into a tie for the fourth-most sacks by a true freshman in Clemson history. Cornerback Ashton Hampton recorded his second interception of his true freshman season, picking off Kyron Drones with one hand in the third quarter. Safety R.J. Mickens recorded his first interception of the season in the fourth quarter. It was the sixth of his career and his first since last year’s game against South Carolina. With a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, kicker Nolan Hauser (81) tied the Clemson record for points by a true freshman held previously by Sammy Watkins (78 in 2011). Punter Aidan Swanson punted five times including four punts downed inside the 20. His four punts inside the 20 were a season high and were one shy of his career high set twice in 2023. Clemson held the ball for 36:41 and has now possessed the ball for 34 or more minutes in four consecutive games for the first time since ending the 2023 season with a four-game streak. Captains for the contest were linebacker Barrett Carter, quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive lineman Tristan Leigh and defensive end T.J. Parker.