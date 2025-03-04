sports_football
Clemson's lawsuit with the ACC is settled, and the Tigers look to come out of it looking good. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / Imagn Images)
Podcast: What Clemson's settlement with the ACC means
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Clemson and FSU have officially concluded their lawsuits with the ACC, and the ramifications are positive for the Tigers.

In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann discuss what this means for Clemson's future in the conference and how success is rewarded moving forward.

They also consider what this means for the rest of the members of the ACC with the new structure in place.

