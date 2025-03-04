Podcast: What Clemson's settlement with the ACC means

Clemson and FSU have officially concluded their lawsuits with the ACC, and the ramifications are positive for the Tigers. In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann discuss what this means for Clemson's future in the conference and how success is rewarded moving forward. They also consider what this means for the rest of the members of the ACC with the new structure in place. Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!