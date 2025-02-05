Playoff projection pits Clemson vs. Gamecocks

TigerNet Staff by

The Clemson-South Carolina game twice in a season? That's what one national outlet projection has set for south Florida next season. An On3 prediction has Clemson as the ACC champ, automatic bid and bye as a 3-seed in the Orange Bowl, facing an 11-seed South Carolina that went and upset Notre Dame in South Bend. "It’s very likely that at the end of 2025, Sellers is a Heisman Trophy finalist (or winner) and Stewart is the best defender in college football. In this fake scenario, South Carolina is just mashing people. But despite feeling good about itself — and beating Clemson to cap off the regular season — there is only so much battling a team can do before it eventually trips up," On3's Ari Wasserman writes. "Dabo Swinney‘s team is going to be the best Clemson team we’ve seen in a few years. Quarterback Cade Klubnik is going to take a big step forward and the Tigers will be playing South Carolina at the perfect time to advance to the CFP semis." Wasserman advances Clemson on to meet the reigning national champs in Ohio State, close to home in the Peach Bowl. "Clemson has built its way back up to being a team that is playing in these high-leverage moments. And while it does seem like Swinney is more open to new ways to assemble his roster, Ohio State will have too much firepower for the Tigers to overcome. Clemson, though, is still a big-time brand in college football and it has every opportunity to get its roster where it needs to be in the future as long as Swinney goes all-in on the portal," said Wasserman, who picked Ohio State in the projected matchup As you might expect, Clemson and South Carolina have never met outside of the Palmetto State in football. Clemson is 74-44-4 against the Gamecocks all-time, carrying a five-game streak of wins in Columbia into this year's regular-season meeting on Nov. 29 and suffering a two-game skid against the Gamecocks in Death Valley, 17-14 last time out in November. NEW: 2026 College Football Playoff Projection via @AriWasserman🏆



Do you agree? 🤔https://t.co/zjZJual9Rt pic.twitter.com/Zva4X8flTp — On3 (@On3sports) February 5, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now