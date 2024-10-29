Paul Finebaum sees Clemson resurgence as 'maybe one of the biggest surprises'

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson has come a long way since its season was declared dead on the operating table of several pundits nationwide after the 34-3 defeat to No. 1 Georgia in the opener—one particular ESPN firebrand in that group. In the wake of that sound Tigers defeat, Paul Finebaum declared Dabo Swinney's run as an elite coach over, and so his program as being relevant. "Their days as a program that is spoken with reverence are gone," Finebaum told ESPN podcast host Matt Barrie in early September. "Everyone knows what they've done, but they're not doing it this year, and I don't see them doing it again as long as Dabo Swinney is there. And I don't mean that the program is incapable, but his approach to college football doesn't work any longer. And he's been slow to move for everything. He now has that reputation as grumpy Dabo and I frankly think Dabo would be smart to be planning an exit strategy. I'm not saying they're getting rid of him -- they're not. They're stuck with him. He's part of who they are. "But he would be better to look elsewhere and find another way to do it, because it's simply not going to matter. He might find ways into the Playoff in the future, but he's not going to find a way to hold up the trophy any longer, not the way he's running that program." Fast-forward a couple of months, and Clemson hasn't lost since. It carries a Top 10 scoring and total offense into a five-game November, starting with Louisville at home on Saturday (7:30 p.m./ESPN). "Maybe one of the biggest surprises I've had this season is watching Clemson get a lot better. It's still hard to measure them against some of the schools that they're beating, but to Dabo Swinney's credit, I led the parade ruling them out after Labor Day," Finebaum said Sunday. His cohost Barrie went a little further in the context of what Clemson is doing without transfer portal usage. "I say this hesitantly, but I say it with some conviction, I think at the end of the day, the Dabo Swinney way is going to be incredibly victorious," Barrie said. "Because look at the opposite end of that spectrum...Mike Norvell and Florida State, who went all-portal. Dabo's like, 'Eh, not for me. I'd rather know the guys I recruited and brought in.' It might be slow to take, but if they go win the ACC and they're in the College Football Playoff, he can sustain the Dabo Way while everyone is dabbling in the portal, and he might have the last laugh. "It's really quite phenomenal to watch."

