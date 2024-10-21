Notable PFF grades and playing time breakdown: Clemson-Virginia

Clemson-Virginia breakdown

The number by a player's name initially is the game's snap count. The snaps are all offensive and defensive snaps and do not count special teams. Snap totals for scholarship players and depth chart members are listed in the feature. This week’s snaps are provided by PFF (so no special teams data).

(PFF grades tend to run lower than school grades, so high 80 grades are on the high end, and it's a harsher grade below 60 or so. They are not an end-all, be-all, but one tool to evaluate the game.)

Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik 76 snaps (434 on the season), Christopher Vizzina 3 (57), Trent Pearman NS (14), Paul Tyson NS (4).

PFF grade notes: Klubnik co-led Clemson’s PFF grades on the day with his third-best number of the season (80), tying for his third-most dropbacks (37) with a 79.4 grade as a passer. He averaged his second-best yards per attempt in a game (8.8) with one big-time throw and turnover-worthy play each.

Klubnik connected on four of his five throws over 20 yards for a 91.6 grade there. He was only under pressure on 24.3% of his dropbacks, and he punished blitzes again with two passing touchdowns and 13.2 yards per pass for an 84.8 grade in that situation.

RB: Phil Mafah 50 (318), Jay Haynes 18 (96), Keith Adams Jr. 8 (59), Jarvis Green NS (9), David Eziomume NS (16).

PFF grade notes: Mafah tallied his second-best run grade of the season (77.8) with 50 yards after contact and two touchdowns.

WR: Antonio Williams 54 (284), Troy Stellato 48 (228), T.J. Moore 41 (222), Adam Randall 32 (138), Cole Turner 24 (161), Misun Kelley 7 (56), Noble Johnson 3 (38), Hampton Earle 3 (28), Bryant Wesco* NS (129), Tyler Brown* NS (70).

PFF grade notes: Williams caught every target his way for 44 yards and also kept his passing perfect with a 34-yard completion. Stellato saw a career-high nine targets for seven catches with 74 receiving yards.

TE: Jake Briningstool 45 (337), Olsen Patt-Henry 35 (146), Josh Sapp 15 (76), Markus Dixon 3 (26), Christian Bentancur NS (8; one game).

PFF grade notes: Patt-Henry posted the second-best offensive grade (76.5) with one tough run to the end zone after a catch and another solid route for a wide-open TD catch.

OL: Blake Miller 79 (438), Ryan Linthicum 76 (458), Tristan Leigh 76 (434), Marcus Tate 76 (362), Harris Sewell 49 (188), Walker Parks 31 (324), Elyjah Thurmon 3 (71; over redshirt limit now), Trent Howard 3 (50), Collin Sadler* NS (95), Mason Wade NS (29; two games), Chapman Pendergrass NS (17), Ronan O'Connell NS (7; one game).

PFF grade notes: Tate (72.5) and Linthicum (71.5) are in the Top 5 offensive grades overall, and Tate paced the group an 88.3 in pass blocking. Sewell off the bench (86.3), Miller (83.4) and Linthicum (81.4) also graded well in pass blocking. Of the starters, Parks continues to have a lower pitch count of sorts, averaging under 50 snaps per game this season (46).

PFF unit performance grades: Offense - 76.5; Passing - 81.7; Pass blocking - 87.8; Receiving - 63.6; Running - 80.6; Run blocking - 64.2.

Defense

DL: T.J. Parker 36 (255), Payton Page 34 (248), Stephiylan Green 32 (153), Peter Woods 31 (139), DeMonte Capehart 27 (172), A.J. Hoffler 24 (127), Tré Williams 23 (183), Jahiem Lawson 23 (176), Caden Story 13 (48), Armon Mason 12 (60), Cade Denhoff 11 (144), Zaire Patterson 7 (16), Champ Thompson NS (20; two games), Vic Burley* NS (74), Darien Mayo NS (21), Hevin Brown-Shuler NS (27; two games).

PFF grade notes: Woods co-led the Tigers with an 80 grade with two pressures and four stops (plus a passing grade as a run blocker for one play). Page (74.1), with a team-best three pressures, and Capehart (78.2) are also in the Top 4 grades defensively.

LB: Barrett Carter 55 (356), Wade Woodaz 53 (367), Sammy Brown 20 (132), Dee Crayton 11 (74), Jamal Anderson 4 (37), Drew Woodaz NS (7; one game), C.J. Kubah-Taylor NS (1; one game).

PFF grade notes: Carter had an up-and-down day with the second-best grade against the run (78.7) and the worst against the pass (35.3), with two touchdowns in three targets his way for 60 yards.

DB: Avieon Terrell 53 (367), Khalil Barnes 51 (340), Jeadyn Lukus 50 (330), R.J. Mickens 48 (338), Kylon Griffin 29 (178), Ashton Hampton 21 (133), Tyler Venables 21 (113), Ricardo Jones 21 (72), Shelton Lewis 20 (164), Ronan Hanafin 13 (66), Branden Strozier 13 (59), Rob Billings NS (15), Sherrod Covil NS (108), Noah Dixon NS (6; one game), Joe Wilkinson NS (3; one game), Kylen Webb NS (15), Tavoy Feagin NS (9), Corian Gipson NS (6).

PFF grade notes: Terrell again earned a secondary-leading grade (79.1) with a sack, a pass breakup, three stops and only one catch for seven yards allowed in three targets. In the late flurry of points, Strozier was also picked on in coverage with a 65-yard TD connection on him (37.3 grade). Covil was not listed out and did not play after seeing 108 snaps in the previous five games. Virginia also only had 62 plays offensively, limiting some opportunities.

PFF unit performance grades: Defense - 70.8; Run defense - 81; Tackling - 83; Pass rush - 67; Coverage - 61.7.

Players noted as out for the season preseason: OL Ian Reed, DB Myles Oliver, OL Watson Young, LB Kobe McCloud, OL Dietrick Pennington.

ST - Special teams-only

NS - No snaps listed

* Been noted as injured by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

