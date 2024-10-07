Notable PFF grades and playing time breakdown: Clemson-Florida State

Taking a deeper look at who played and what kind of performance they put on the board out of the 29-13 win at Florida State. Clemson-Florida State breakdown The number by a player's name initially is the game's snap count. The snaps are all offensive and defensive snaps and do not count special teams. Snap totals for scholarship players and depth chart members are listed in the feature. (PFF grades tend to run lower than school grades, so high 80 grades are on the high end, and it's a harsher grade below 60 or so. They are not an end-all, be-all, but one tool to evaluate the game.) Offense QB: Cade Klubnik 76 snaps (279 on the season), Christopher Vizzina 1 (47), Trent Pearman NS (14), Paul Tyson NS (4). PFF grade notes: Klubnik’s overall grade sits at his fourth-best on the season (67.6) with his first '24 game that he didn’t connect on what PFF designates as a ‘big-time throw.’ He had averaged 2.5 per game in the first four contests. He didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays either, though. He graded 70.2 with a clean pocket and notched both passing TDs in that category. He had a 55.3 grade under 11 pressured dropbacks with two completions in seven passes. Klubnik did complete 5-of-9 passes at 14.9 yards per attempt on throws of at least 10 yards. The quick pass game didn’t hit quite as well overall, with seven incompletions in 21 throws inside 10 yards at five yards per attempt (one was the 23-yard screen TD to T.J. Moore, however).

RB: Phil Mafah 74 (217), Jay Haynes 10 (60), Keith Adams Jr. ST (38), David Eziomume NS (16), Jarvis Green NS (4).

PFF grade notes: Mafah posted four runs of 10+ yards for 75 ‘breakaway’ yards in his 154 total. He forced seven missed tackles. Mafah was also graded as the second-highest in pass blocking (82.2).

WR: Antonio Williams 56 (177), Troy Stellato 42 (125), Bryant Wesco 40 (129), Cole Turner 36 (116), T.J. Moore 21 (129), Tyler Brown 17 (70), Noble Johnson ST (29), Misun Kelley ST (38), Hampton Earle ST (18), Adam Randall* NS (80).

PFF grade notes: Scoring his second touchdown (and first in ACC play), Moore graded an offense-best 77.6. Both of his catches in two targets his way either scored or gained Clemson a first down. Williams was also in the Top 3 grades (72.1) with his contributions as a receiver (touchdown; 88 yards) and a rusher (36 yards).

TE: Jake Briningstool 65 (239), Olsen Patt-Henry 21 (88), Josh Sapp 4 (45), Markus Dixon ST (21), Christian Bentancur NS (8; one game).

PFF grade notes: Sapp hauled in one catch and graded second-best on the offense in his four plays (72.6). Briningstool had a quiet day and ranked lowest grades-wise among starters (56.4; 56.8 in the passing game).

OL: Marcus Tate 77 (216), Ryan Linthicum 77 (303), Blake Miller 77 (286), Tristan Leigh 77 (286), Walker Parks 74 (243), Trent Howard 3 (31), Harris Sewell* NS (97), Elyjah Thurmon NS (80; three games of four allowed for redshirt), Mason Wade NS (29; two games), Collin Sadler* NS (95), Chapman Pendergrass ST (10), Ronan O'Connell NS (7; one game).

PFF grade notes: Tate earned an 87 grade in pass blocking to lead the unit there, but Miller graded best overall (70.2) with a 74.9 in the run game as well. After a couple strong games in a row, Leigh graded lowest among the O-line group (56.4).

PFF unit performance grades: Offense - 71.8; Passing - 63.5; Pass blocking - 77.2; Receiving - 66.3; Running - 72.2; Run blocking - 63.8.

Defense

DL: Payton Page 50 (175), T.J. Parker 40 (178), Jahiem Lawson 37 (133), DeMonte Capehart 35 (117), Tré Williams 27 (136), Cade Denhoff 25 (119), Peter Woods 22 (76), A.J. Hoffler 16 (98), Vic Burley 9 (51), Caden Story 3 (32), Stephiylan Green* NS (121), Armon Mason NS (39), Darien Mayo NS (21; two games), Hevin Brown-Shuler NS (27; two games), Champ Thompson NS (15; one game), Zaire Patterson NS (0).

PFF grade notes: Capehart paced the defense with a 75.4 grade, stout against the run (76.9 grade) and also notching two batted passes. Parker led in pressures (6) and the first-time starter Lawson was right behind him (4).

LB: Barrett Carter 68 (252), Wade Woodaz 63 (198), Sammy Brown 7 (97), Jamal Anderson ST (33), Dee Crayton ST (50), Drew Woodaz NS (7; one game), C.J. Kubah-Taylor NS (1; one game).

PFF grade notes: Wade Woodaz put together his best game of the season by PFF’s metrics, with an 82 grade against the run and 83.3 on tackling. He had five stops in his seven tackles. Woodaz was also active in coverage, seeing seven targets his way for 10.7 yards per catch.

DB: R.J. Mickens 68 (248), Avieon Terrell 68 (216), Jeadyn Lukus 33 (234), Khalil Barnes 66 (246), Shelton Lewis 42 (126), Ashton Hampton 35 (102), Sherrod Covil 18 (93), Ricardo Jones 2 (38), Ronan Hanafin 1 (44), Kylon Griffin 1 (118), Branden Strozier ST (46), Tyler Venables ST (72), Rob Billings ST (15), Noah Dixon NS (6), Joe Wilkinson NS (3; one game), Kylen Webb NS (15), Tavoy Feagin NS (9), Corian Gipson* NS (6).

PFF grade notes: Terrell led the unit with a 70.7 grade, with an 81.3 mark against the run and an interception in four targets his way (9.3 yards per reception allowed). Covil picked up a pass interference call, scoring 30.4 in 14 coverage snaps for a defense-low mark (31.5).

PFF unit performance grades: Defense - 69.5; Run defense - 88.6; Tackling - 79.4; Pass rush - 61; Coverage - 61.9.

Players noted as out for the season preseason: OL Ian Reed, DB Myles Oliver, OL Watson Young, LB Kobe McCloud, OL Dietrick Pennington.

ST - Special teams-only

NS - No snaps listed

* Been noted as injured by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

