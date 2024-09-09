Notable PFF grades and playing time breakdown: Clemson-App State

Taking a deeper look at who played and what kind of performance they put on the board out of the 66-20 win over Appalachian State. Clemson-App State breakdown The number by a player's name initially is the game's snap count [This week via PFF’s count, and with that, no special teams designations]. The snaps are all offensive and defensive snaps and do not count special teams. Snap totals for scholarship players and depth chart members are listed in the feature. (PFF grades tend to run lower than school grades, so high 80 grades are on the high end, and it's a harsher grade below 60 or so. They are not an end-all, be-all, but one tool to evaluate the game.) Offense QB: Cade Klubnik 42 snaps, Christopher Vizzina 25, Trent Pearman 5, Paul Tyson 3. PFF grade notes: In one of the biggest score improvements in Clemson history week-to-week, Klubnik’s numbers show that off more than anything. He graded third-best among FBS QBs (93.9) and jumped to No. 16 overall there in grade through 2+ weeks of action (87; min. 20 dropbacks). He was 3-for-3 on passes of 20+ yards, with two being touchdowns, for a 94.5 mark. He was also 7-for-7 on medium-distance throws (10-19 yards) with a 93.8 grade. A testament to the protection and the change in opponent as well, he was only under pressure on five of his 26 dropbacks. It was only Klubnik’s second overall grade and passing mark both above 70 in a game (min. 20 dropbacks), and it even far exceeded that 2022 ACC Championship MVP performance (79.3 grade overall/72.4 as passer).

RB: Phil Mafah 27, Jay Haynes 22, Keith Adams Jr. 16, David Eziomume 9, Jarvis Green NS.

PFF grade notes: Haynes led the group with a 77.9 grade as a runner, tallying two runs of 10+ yards and 17 yards after contact. Mafah racked up 105 yards after contact, but he was not judged as well as his seven games with a 70 or better rushing grade last year (69.5).

WR: Troy Stellato 34, Adam Randall 34, T.J. Moore 22, Antonio Williams 19, Cole Turner 18, Bryant Wesco 16, Noble Johnson 14, Misun Kelley 14, Hampton Earle 7, Tyler Brown* 5.

PFF grade notes: The snap numbers were highly-affected by the game flow, with Wesco getting his first start and performing in a big way before hitting the bench with a big lead, as well as the fellow starter Brown rolling an ankle early. After Clemson had just two in the Tigers' Top 10 offensive grades last week (and one over a 70-grade), Turner (85), Wesco (84.2) and Williams (78.2) made the Top 5 this week. The freshmen Wesco (48) and Moore (29) led in yards after catch.

TE: Jake Briningstool 35, Olsen Patt-Henry 17, Josh Sapp 16, Markus Dixon 8, Christian Bentancur 8.

PFF grade notes: Briningstool joined his QB in career-best grades (90.5) with 51 yards after catch, taking nearly 70% of his snaps lined up in the slot (68.2). Five of his seven catches gained first downs or touchdowns. Patt-Henry (73.5) and Sapp (69.5) also joined Briningstool in the Top 6 Clemson offensive grades. Patt-Henry graded at 75 as a pass blocker in a few tries.

OL: Collin Sadler 59, Ryan Linthicum 59, Harris Sewell 55, Blake Miller 42, Tristan Leigh 42, Elyjah Thurmon 30, Dietrick Pennington 30, Walker Parks 17, Mason Wade 13, Marcus Tate* NS, Trent Howard* NS, Ronan O'Connell NS.

PFF grade notes: Miller led Clemson’s O-line group grades-wise (70.9), which improved as a unit by over 20 points in pass blocking week-to-week (68.1 to 89). Eight linemen grades were above 70 in pass blocking, led by Thurmon (84.7) and then starters Sadler (83.9) and Miller (82.6). The first-year starting center Linthicum improved over five grade points week-to-week overall (67.7) and was strong in pass blocking as well (79.7).

PFF unit performance grades: Offense - 84.7; Passing - 90.5; Pass blocking - 89; Receiving - 80.3; Running - 71.9; Run blocking - 58.

Defense

DL: Stephiylan Green 40, A.J. Hoffler 32, Cade Denhoff 27, T.J. Parker 24, Tré Williams 22, Vic Burley 20, Jahiem Lawson 19, Payton Page 17, Champ Thompson 15, DeMonte Capehart 15, Hevin Brown-Shuler 13, Peter Woods* 12, Darien Mayo 9, Caden Story 5, Zaire Patterson NS.

PFF grade notes: Williams led all Clemson defenders with an 86.5 grade in his 22 snaps, with strong numbers against the run (78.8) and in pass rush (75.4), totaling a hurry and a pass breakup. Page (74.1) and Green (71.7) were also in the Top 10 Tiger defender grades.

LB: Sammy Brown 38, Wade Woodaz 28, Barrett Carter 27, Dee Crayton 20, Jamal Anderson 20, Kobe McCloud* 18, Drew Woodaz 7, C.J. Kubah-Taylor 1.

PFF grade notes: Carter recovered week to week with a better grade (74.8) and hassled the QB with a team-leading three hurries and a pass breakup. In his most playing time yet, Brown posted a 60.9 mark but 70.1 as a tackler, leading all Tiger defenders in that total tackle tally. Also in extra action, Crayton (49.6) and McCloud (48.5) were on the lower end grades-wise.

DB: Kylon Griffin 44, Ashton Hampton 34, Avieon Terrell 34, Jeadyn Lukus 31, Sherrod Covil 29, Tyler Venables^ 28, Ricardo Jones 26, Branden Strozier 25, Khalil Barnes 20, R.J. Mickens 20, Shelton Lewis 19, Ronan Hanafin 18, Rob Billings 8, Tavoy Feagin 7, Corian Gipson 6, Kylen Webb 5, Joe Wilkinson NS.

PFF grade notes: Terrell paced the group with an 81.5 grade, allowing just two catches in eight targets his way for 17 yards (and only five yards after catch). The freshman safety Jones nabbed an interception and was also right there in the grades (81). Strozier saw early snaps and 25 total, getting picked on for three catches for 47 yards (defense-low 32.2 grade).

PFF unit performance grades: Defense - 73.6; Run defense - 69.8; Tackling - 67.9; Pass rush - 61.8; Coverage - 79.3.

Players noted as out for the season preseason: OL Ian Reed, DB Myles Oliver, OL Watson Young.

ST - Special teams-only

NS - No snaps listed

* Been noted as injured by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

^ Ejected for targeting in the second half.

Grades and snaps from Clemson-Georgia

