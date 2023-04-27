NFL draft: Clemson defensive lineman selected in first round

NFL draft: Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee selected in first round by Saints

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson defensive line standout Bryan Bresee was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round by the New Orleans Saints. Bresee was the No. 1-rated prospect in the 2020 class but saw his time limited due to injury and went through personal tragedy in the 2022 campaign, with the death of his 15-year-old sister Ella due to brain cancer last September. Bresee played the most as a freshman with 430 snaps per Pro Football Focus’ numbers, where he logged his most total pressures (26) – although he logged more pressures per snap last season (11.8% rate on pass rushes in 2022; 10.2% in 2020). Bresee suffered a torn ACL four games into the 2021 season and still was named third-team All-ACC, with 15 tackles (3 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps. He was credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts) as a Tiger. Spotrac estimates a slot value on his rookie contract of $12.3 million with a $6 million signing bonus. Bresee was the top defensive tackle left on the board Thursday night and was picked back-to-back with D-line teammate Myles Murphy, who went to Cincinnati. Dabo Swinney is up to 17 first round picks in his time as Clemson’s head coach, which ranks second only to Alabama’s Nick Saban among active coaches. It's the second time in four drafts and the third in five for multiple Clemson defenders to be selected in the first round. The consecutive selections of Murphy and Bresee gave Clemson back-to-back first-round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history. The duo became the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back in any round all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da'Quan Bowers in 2011. Clemson has produced at least one first-round pick in nine of the last 11 drafts. Clemson is one of only five schools with at least one first-round pick in at least nine of the last 11 drafts, alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State. Bresee became the highest-selected Clemson player in Saints history, surpassing Stephone Anthony’s selection with the No. 31 overall pick in 2015. Clemson coaches on Bresee: HEAD COACH DABO SWINNEY: “Bryan is a guy that could be a Pro Bowler for years to come. He has that in him. And I’m just excited for the Saints because his best football is in front of him. He’s really gotten himself healthy, but this kid has been through so much. He had a great freshman year, missed his second year, got hurt, tore his ACL, and then he comes back and obviously his sister passing, he missed a lot of time and then he had a kidney issue. When this guy is on the field, everybody in the stadium notices. I mean, that’s just who he is, and he’s been that way at every level of football of his life from pee wee to middle school to high school to college. It won’t be any different in the pros; when he’s on the field, everybody will notice him. And the good news for him is, again, he is a high-value, first-round type talent that was available just based on where he is in his development. “This guy is the ultimate gym rat. He absolutely loves football. He’s passionate about practice, he’s strong and he’s just a guy that I think his teammates are going to love. He’s got a great spirit to him every single day. I think if he can stay healthy, he’s got a great future in front of him as a pro football player.” DEFENSIVE RUN GAME COORDINATOR/DEFENSIVE TACKLES COACH NICK EASON: “What they’re getting in Bryan is a great young man who comes from a great family, who is very competitive, very tough, very disciplined. He’s very smart and he loves the game. He exemplified all of that throughout my time at Clemson and before and that’s why he’s going to be one of the NFL’s greats for years to come. They have not seen the best of Bryan Bresee yet.” ESPN on fit: "Bresee is a powerful interior defensive lineman with the size and power to control the line of scrimmage. With Khalen Saunders added in free agency, Bresee will be asked to start next to him, with Cameron Jordan flanking them. Bresee has tremendous upside if he can stay healthy and is a natural fit in a 4-3 front," said Matt Miller. BACK. TO. BACK.



Laissez les bon temps rouler, Bryan.@bryan_bresee x @Saints pic.twitter.com/7HNeUpWib1 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023 Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee become the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da'Quan Bowers in 2011. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 28, 2023 “..AND GET AFTER SOME CHAMPIONSHIPS.”



🗣️ @bryan_bresee pic.twitter.com/P27PO41bq7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 28, 2023 Dennis Allen said they spent an evening with Bresee and several of the Clemson players, were able to visit with him the next morning and put him through a workout. Said physically, mentally, he's outstanding and the type of person they want in the building. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) April 28, 2023 Dennis Allen says Bryan Bresee is really good on the move, brings some pass-rush ability inside.



Said they spent an evening at dinner with them and several of the Clemson players, visited with him the next morning and had a workout. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) April 28, 2023 Watch Live: Dennis Allen#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm https://t.co/uJpJVcnqZP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

"Bresee is a smart pick here, as long as he can transcend a slightly worrisome injury history. As Allen tends to prefer, Bresee can play all over the line, and he is a disruptor above all, with a knack for the kinds of quick pressure that is job one in the NFL these days." https://t.co/A004IWpWHP — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2023

Features Breaking Daily Digest