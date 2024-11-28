National analysts predict Clemson-South Carolina game

TigerNet Staff by

The countdown is on to one of the more highly-anticipated rivalry games in Palmetto State history, featuring No. 12 Clemson and No. 15 South Carolina (noon/ESPN). The Tigers (9-2) are a 2.5-point favorite to notch a second win in a row and a ninth in the last ten meetings over the Gamecocks (8-3). 247Sports' crew is split on the matchup: Hummer (Clemson -3.5) — This is the best game of the week. Two borderline playoff teams who are still playing for a ton. One is the old guard looking to stay relevant. Another is one of the most interesting teams of the season with a super young core. I do think Cade Klubnik is equipped to handle South Carolina's front. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country against pressure this season, which will be coming in waves from one of the best pass rushes in the sport. South Carolina can win this game. It showed that in 2022. But I'm still going with the home team that's fighting to make the playoff. … Clemson 28, South Carolina 24. Crawford (South Carolina +3.5) — The wrong team's favored in this one. I do believe the Gamecocks are going to be the trendy selection here for most given South Carolina's hot streak, but Clemson's lack of schedule strength is the primary reason I'm going with the road team. It's a huge opportunity for both teams who are very much in the playoff conversation, but I'm not convinced the Tigers' offensive front will be able to handle South Carolina's talent on defense. ... South Carolina 30, Clemson 24. South Carolina covering the number is one of the "best bets" on ESPN ($): Although Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has taken just 16 sacks this season, it's concerning that 11 of those have come in his last three FBS matchups. Teams like Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, known for their aggressive defensive fronts, exposed vulnerabilities in Clemson's pass protection. South Carolina, with its elite pressure and creativity in blitz packages, could disrupt Klubnik's rhythm yet again. Adding to the challenge, South Carolina's secondary has become a nightmare for quarterbacks, tallying 12 interceptions, tied for the third-most in the SEC. This opportunistic unit could feast on any forced or errant throws from Klubnik, who has been tasked with an increased workload of late. Over his first seven games, Klubnik averaged 31 passing attempts; in his last three, that number has ballooned to 44 attempts per game -- an adjustment that could play right into South Carolina's hands. South Carolina has proven it can hang with elite competition, securing a win over Texas A&M and keeping things close in narrow losses to Alabama and LSU. This team has both the firepower and grit to rise to the occasion. If the Gamecocks can control the line of scrimmage and convert defensive stops into points, they not only have a great shot at covering the +2.5 spread, but also at pulling off the outright upset (+115 on the moneyline), spoiling Clemson's day in Death Valley. CBS' prediction crew has a 4-3 majority picking Clemson straight-up, but it's 4-3 the other way on the game spread. In that group, Cover 3 Podcast hosts Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli are on the underdog Gamecocks, while Danny Kanell has Clemson as his lock in the game. Athlon Sports has two of its three analysts taking the Gamecocks straight-up. Clemson-South Carolina predictions (or spread picks) CBS (straight-up): Four for Clemson (Shehan Jeyrajah, Jerry Palm, Brandon Marcello, Richard Johnson), three for South Carolina (Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Dennis Dodd) CBS (spread, -2.5 Clemson): Four for South Carolina (Patterson, Fornelli, Dodd, Johnson), three for Clemson (Jeyrajah, Palm, Marcello) Cover 3 Podcast lock: Clemson -2.5 (Danny Kanell) ESPN (spread -2.5 Clemson): South Carolina (Pamela Maldonado) 247Sports: One for Clemson (28-24), one for South Carolina (30-24) Athlon: Two for South Carolina, one for Clemson. Advanced metrics: FEI - South Carolina 51.6%, SP+ - Clemson 52%, FPI - Clemson 57.1%, CFB-Graphs - South Carolina 56.4%

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now