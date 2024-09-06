National analysts predict Clemson-App State

Clemson looks to shake off a tough Week 1, and national experts vary on just how well the Tigers may do so. Seven of CBS Sports' eight-man panel are taking Appalachian State with the 17-point spread, and two, Chip Patterson and Jerry Palm, are rolling the dice for the straight-up Mountaineers upset. Patterson, who's 19-4 on SU predictions this year, picked Clemson to win the ACC preseason, while Palm (18-5) took FSU. That's not the only national outlet with an App State straight-up pick, as one of USA TODAY's six-man panel takes the Sun Belt team as well (Eddie Timanus). Both 247Sports predictors take Clemson to win, but they are split on the spread, with Chris Hummer going App State +16.5 and Brad Crawford taking Clemson -16.5. "It can't get much worse for Clemson, right? The Tigers were embarrassed in Week 1 by Georgia. Now, they'll host one of the top teams in the G-5. Clemson will need to score in this one. Joey Aguilar is one of the best under-the-radar QBs in the country and will be able to challenge Clemson's defense a bit. Unless we see a very different Tigers offense, this one will be close," said Hummer, who takes Clemson 27-17. "I've been burned on one of these 16.5-point spreads already this season after Boston College's win over Florida State and hopefully, it won't happen again. I question Appalachian State's ability to corral the Clemson run game at the level Georgia managed to accomplish. The Tigers are a different team at home and had college football's toughest assignment first time out. If this one's close, it's panic-button time in Death Valley and that's no disrespect to the Mountaineers," added Crawford, who picked Clemson 31-10. Bleacher Report expects Clemson to cruise, 34-13. "Clemson, unsurprisingly, did not beat Georgia in Atlanta. But it's fair to say Clemson fans hoped for a more dangerous day from an offense that struggled in 2023," B/R's David Kenyon said. "App State won't be an easy opponent, although Clemson should be able to leave its home opener with a victory." All three Athlon predictions straight-up go in Clemson's favor. Clemson-App State game projections TigerNet game predictions

