National analyst has Clemson as class of ACC, just outside Top 5 nationally

TigerNet Staff by

FOX lead college football analyst Joel Klatt is buying stock in the Tigers. Klatt ranks Clemson No. 6 overall, which paces the ACC and sits just behind a Top 5 of Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas. "I believe Clemson is a sleeper this year. I've been pounding the table that it's improved since its Week 1 loss to Georgia for weeks. Teams and players can develop. Cade Klubnik, in particular, has improved since that loss," Klatt said. Miami rounds out his Top 10. "I'm still concerned about Miami's defense, but there are no concerns with Cam Ward. He's an elite player and I love watching him play. As I've said all season long, he'll likely wind up in New York at the end of the season and might even win the Heisman," Klatt said. Elsewhere at the outlet, RJ Young has Clemson finishing runner-up to Miami and slotting in at No. 8 overall to host BYU in the CFP first round. "After a devastating loss to Georgia to open this season, the Tigers have rampaged through their schedule. Meanwhile, the Cougars are off to an 8-0 start for just the second time since 1990. Between quarterbacks Cade Klubnik and Jake Retzlaff, this CFP matchup could come down to who scores 40," Young said. The winner of that projected matchup then would face Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

