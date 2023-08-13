CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Clemson finishes new Tiger Walk, locker room

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 13, Sun 08:58

Clemson is bustling with activity as students are coming back to campus and even construction has been finished on the new Tiger Walk area and upgraded locker rooms for the Clemson football team.

One cool aspect of the new Tiger Walk is that the former team captains have been displayed on the walkway for everyone to check out when they visit for games.

"These are the footsteps of greatness we are walking on," Clemson receiver Antonio Williams said in the following video about the plaques.

