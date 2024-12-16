Jay Haynes injury update

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Monday that redshirt freshman running back Jay Haynes tore his ACL during a kickoff return in the 34-31 ACC title win against SMU.

Swinney shared that Haynes had surgery this morning and is "on the road to recovery."

Haynes was impressive in limited duty this season, with 43 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Swinney said that reserve running backs: Keith Adams Jr., Jarvis Green, and David Eziomume will be ready to go in Haynes' absence.

"We gotta use our depth there, for sure," Swinney said. "We got our guys. That's why we went and signed those guys."

Swinney also shared that starting running back Phil Mafah will have off-season surgery on his shoulder but will play on Saturday against Texas.

"Nobody's 100 percent. Certainly, some rest for Mafah is not a bad thing," Swinney said about Mafah's health.