Hunter Renfrow out against Broncos

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 1, Sat 15:50

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that slot receiver Hunter Renfrow will miss his second straight game with a concussion.

Renfrow has been ruled out for the game against the Broncos on Sunday. He suffered a concussion on the last play against the Cardinals in week two.

He has ten catches for 80 yards this season.

In 2021, he had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, garnering Pro Bowl honors.

