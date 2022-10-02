Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Boston College

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another primetime matchup for the Tigers.

The ACC announced that the Clemson-Boston College game will be nationally televised as ABC's Saturday Night Football game next week.

Kickoff for the contest at Alumni Stadium in Boston has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins on Saturday as Boston College defeated Louisville 34-33 and Clemson handled North Carolina State 30-20.