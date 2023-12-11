Four Tigers make PFF All-ACC first team

TigerNet Staff by

Four Clemson defenders made Pro Football Focus' first-team All-ACC group. There's a rep at each level starting with defensive lineman Tyler Davis. He enters the postseason credited with 40 tackles (3.5 for loss) and a half-sack in 429 snaps over 12 games (all starts). His 85.7 PFF grade is tied for the lead among game starters on defense. With the media All-ACC selections, Davis became the first defensive player in Clemson history to be a four-time All-ACC selection and joined RB Travis Etienne (five), RB C.J. Spiller (five), PK Nelson Welch (four) and OT Mitch Hyatt (four) as only the fifth player on all sides of the ball to accomplish the feat. Davis' PFF grade is tied with fellow first-teamer Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who was a standout against the run (80.7 grade), in the pass rush (80.5) and in coverage (80.1). The Butkus Award finalist is credited with a team-high 88 tackles, a team-best 15.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions (including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown) in 676 snaps over 12 games (all starts). The secondary has two first-teamers with cornerback Nate Wiggins and flex defender Khalil Barnes, a true freshman. Barnes paces the group with an 88.6 coverage grade and an 85.5 grade overall. With 29 more coverage snaps, Wiggins still graded at 83 in coverage and 82.1 overall, allowing one touchdown and only 9.8 yards per reception (4.3 yards per target). Wiggins is credited by the coaching staff with 25 tackles (one for loss), a team-high nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one sack and a team-high-tying two interceptions (one of which he returned 46 yards for his second career touchdown) in 480 snaps over 10 games (seven starts). Barnes enters the 2023 bowl season credited with 34 tackles (5.0 for loss), six pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery (which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown) in 445 snaps over 12 games (six starts).

