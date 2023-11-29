Former Tiger back in the portal

|
Former Tiger Frank Ladson back in the portal
2023 Nov 29 13:41- -
Miami receiver Frank Ladson Jr. is back in the portal according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Ladson didn't record a catch this season. In 2022, he had 27 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown. In three seasons with the Tigers, he had 31 catches for 428 yards and six touchdowns. He was ranked among the top 51 players in the nation by five services coming out of high school. He was ESPN's No. 5 wide receiver and No. 38 overall recruit in the 2019 class.
Ladson didn't record a catch this season.
In 2022, he had 27 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown.
In three seasons with the Tigers, he had 31 catches for 428 yards and six touchdowns.
He was ranked among the top 51 players in the nation by five services coming out of high school. He was ESPN's No. 5 wide receiver and No. 38 overall recruit in the 2019 class.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football