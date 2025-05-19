Eight weeks into the regular season, Cornell Powell and Deon Cain are trending as some of the best offensive weapons in the league.

For Cain, he's the UFL's leading receiver in yards (436), representing the Birmingham Stallions, while Powell leads the league in receiving touchdowns (5) suiting up for the DC Defenders.

Cain has achieved this feat despite only playing seven of the eight weeks so far in the regular season, taking less time to fill up the stat sheet than his competitors.

The Stallions and Defenders have both clinched a playoff spot, with the former Clemson wideouts playing a large role in that achievement.