Powell leads the UFL in receiving touchdowns (5) suiting up for the DC Defenders. (Photo: Emily Morgan / Imagn Images)
Former Clemson WRs Deon Cain, Cornell Powell dominating pro spring league
Grayson Mann

Two former Clemson receivers are putting up big numbers in the UFL.

Eight weeks into the regular season, Cornell Powell and Deon Cain are trending as some of the best offensive weapons in the league.

For Cain, he's the UFL's leading receiver in yards (436), representing the Birmingham Stallions, while Powell leads the league in receiving touchdowns (5) suiting up for the DC Defenders.

Cain has achieved this feat despite only playing seven of the eight weeks so far in the regular season, taking less time to fill up the stat sheet than his competitors.

The Stallions and Defenders have both clinched a playoff spot, with the former Clemson wideouts playing a large role in that achievement.

