Former Clemson WR Diondre Overton passes away

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 7 12:59

Tragic news for Tiger fans.

Former Clemson receiver Diondre Overton passed away on Friday night at the age of 26.

"I love Diondre Overton. He's one of the best teammates that's come through here," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Saturday night. "He truly was one of the sweetest spirited kids."

Overton played in seven USFL games with the Philadelphia Stars, catching 13 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons.

He totaled 52 catches for 777 yards and seven scores while winning two national titles with the Tigers from 2016-19. In 2019, he caught 22 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

He received his degree from Clemson in sports communication in the summer of 2019.

Our prayers and condo­lences to Overton's family and friends on his passing.

Some of his Clemson teammates shared the awful news on social media.

"I love you with everything in me, twin; I wish I could talk to you and just hug you one last time," former Clemson teammate Jordan Williams wrote on Instagram. "I'm so broken right now I don’t even have the words, please continue to watch over me and the guys and I promise we will continue to make you proud. there isn’t going to be a day that goes by where you aren’t on my mind, thank you for everything I'm blessed to be able to call you a brother for life... Until we meet again."

"Life ain’t fair man!!! Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know Long Live Dre," former Clemson teammate Amari Rodgers tweeted.

"Life isn’t fair. Your time here isn’t everlasting. Treat people with kindness and love them as Jesus would. Love you Dre, your life was such a blessing to everyone you came in touch with," former Clemson teammate Landden Zanders tweeted.

