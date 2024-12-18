Former Clemson safety commits to another ACC school

Sherrod Covil Jr. announced a commitment to Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

Covil played 123 snaps this season, but last played double-digit snaps at Florida State in October (15). He tallied 14 tackles and two pass breakups.

He entered 2024 credited with 29 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in 266 defensive snaps over 21 career games in his first two seasons.

Covil expressed his intentions of entering the transfer portal before the end of the regular season, per Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, but Swinney said Covil handled the situation well and committed to staying around for the ACC Championship Game as well when the Tigers advanced there.

Covil was a unananimous 4-star-rated prospect out of Chesapeake, Virginia.