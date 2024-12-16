Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft

BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei declares for 2025 NFL Draft
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 16 17:45

The 'DJU' era in college football has officially come to an end.

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced Monday evening that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"First and foremost, I want to give all the praise and glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Uiagalelei posted. "Every day, I thank God for the opportunity and blessing to play football.

"To my family and fiancé, I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your unconditional love and support. I love you all!

"I am also incredibly grateful to my teammates. The bonds we’ve built and the work we’ve put in together—pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves—are memories I will carry with me for a lifetime. The journey hasn’t always been easy, but the highs, the lows, and everything in between have shaped me and created relationships that will last forever.

"To my coaches, thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and investing in my career. “You all have helped me grow on and off the field, and I’ve never felt more prepared for what’s in store for me. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey so far. The best is yet to come."

In 2024, Uiagalelei’s only season at Florida State was cut short due to a hand injury. He completed 84 of 156 passes in five starts for 1,065 yards, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions, recording a mediocre QBR of 37.3.

The Seminoles have already picked up a commitment from Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos to fill the void at quarterback.

In 2023 with Oregon State, he threw for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and only seven picks.

In five collegiate seasons, he threw for 10,508 yards with 82 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Wake Forest announces resignation of football coach Dave Clawson
Wake Forest announces resignation of football coach Dave Clawson
Dabo Swinney reacts to Bill Belichick joining the ACC
Dabo Swinney reacts to Bill Belichick joining the ACC
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 CUTigerZealot
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 HowardsBoy®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Coxmen
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 TigermanJ92
spacer I had Taco Bell for supper. Im declaring a draft here in about 45 minutes***
 argonaut1992®
spacer Re: I had Taco Bell for supper. Im declaring a draft here in about 45 minutes***
 1959Paw
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Skezojr
spacer The best is yet to come
 bobwilson4
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 clemvol
spacer I think as a 48yo male
 gville76
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Pabst
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Skyd4ddy
spacer You think like me, ValleyP
 cjgaddy
spacer ive always thought he's actually very good for NFL
 NIKE
spacer Re: ive always thought he's actually very good for NFL
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: ive always thought he's actually very good for NFL
 TigerPride97
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 AustinPounders
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Bambootiger42
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 AustinPounders
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Cdixon11
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Sportsfan®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Cooltig®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 TwoNats
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft
 Jedi Kermit®
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts