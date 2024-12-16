Former Clemson QB declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 'DJU' era in college football has officially come to an end. Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced Monday evening that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. "First and foremost, I want to give all the praise and glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Uiagalelei posted. "Every day, I thank God for the opportunity and blessing to play football. "To my family and fiancé, I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your unconditional love and support. I love you all! "I am also incredibly grateful to my teammates. The bonds we’ve built and the work we’ve put in together—pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves—are memories I will carry with me for a lifetime. The journey hasn’t always been easy, but the highs, the lows, and everything in between have shaped me and created relationships that will last forever. "To my coaches, thank you for believing in me, challenging me, and investing in my career. “You all have helped me grow on and off the field, and I’ve never felt more prepared for what’s in store for me. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this incredible journey so far. The best is yet to come." In 2024, Uiagalelei’s only season at Florida State was cut short due to a hand injury. He completed 84 of 156 passes in five starts for 1,065 yards, throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions, recording a mediocre QBR of 37.3. The Seminoles have already picked up a commitment from Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos to fill the void at quarterback. In 2023 with Oregon State, he threw for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and only seven picks. In five collegiate seasons, he threw for 10,508 yards with 82 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Thank you Lord 🙏🏽!! pic.twitter.com/9Rqeogqfh6 — DJ Uiagalelei (@DJUiagalelei) December 16, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now