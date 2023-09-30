FIRST LOOK: Clemson Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

In the world of sports memorabilia, collectors are always on the lookout for unique and innovative items to add to their collections. The latest addition to the treasure trove of collectibles is the Clemson Tigers Mascot Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead, a masterpiece released by FOCO. This intricately designed bobblehead features the beloved Clemson mascot proudly perched atop a football-themed base. What sets this collectible apart is its magnetic feature, allowing fans to remove the base and reveal a scaled-down version of the iconic Memorial Stadium, the heart and soul of Clemson Tigers football. ** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead ** At the heart of this unique collectible is the Clemson Tigers mascot, a symbol of pride and spirit for the Clemson University community. Crafted with exquisite attention to detail, the mascot bobblehead captures the essence of the Tigers' ferocity and determination. From the piercing eyes to the carefully sculpted fur, every aspect of the mascot has been meticulously designed to evoke the true spirit of Clemson Tigers football. What sets this bobblehead apart is its innovative magnetic base. Shaped like a football, the base serves as a fitting platform for the mascot, and can be removed to reveal a scaled-down replica of Memorial Stadium, the legendary home of the Clemson Tigers. This hidden gem adds immense value to the bobblehead, making it a must-have for any die-hard Tigers fan. The bobblehead is individually-numbered out of 123 units, making it highly collectible. It retails for $80 and stands at 7in tall. For collectors, this Clemson Tigers Mascot Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead represents a unique blend of craftsmanship, innovation, and team pride. Its limited availability ensures its exclusivity, making it a coveted item among enthusiasts. Whether displayed in a collector’s cabinet or proudly showcased on a desk, this bobblehead serves as a tangible reminder of the passion and camaraderie that define the Clemson Tigers fanbase. With a design this unique, it will likely sell out quickly. Add one to your collection here! ** Support TigerNet! CLICK HERE to Get Your Clemson Magnetic Stadium Base Bobblehead **

