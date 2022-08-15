ESPN releases ACC, Playoff predictions for Clemson

ESPN released its ACC preview with power rankings, conference predictions and all-conference selections on Monday.

Starting with the end of the season, Clemson is picked to win the league over Miami.

"DJ Uiagalelei returns as the starting QB -- and the largest focus both on the Tigers and in the conference should be on him and whether he can fulfill his potential," said the ESPN analysis. "If he doesn't, what should be one of the best defenses in the nation might not be enough to get Clemson back into the playoff."

A step beyond that, ESPN's Chris Fallica does indeed tag Clemson as a top bet to return to the College Football Playoff.

"The Tigers will start the year in position to control their destiny," Fallica said. "I have to think the offense will be better and the defense will carry this team to win every game. You can get the Tigers at +145 to make the playoff, and should they win against NC State, I think that price would shorten up quite a bit."

In ACC power rankings, ESPN has Clemson at the top, followed by NC State, Pitt, Miami and Louisville. The Tigers open at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Labor Day versus No. 13 on the list, Georgia Tech.

Among All-ACC selections, Clemson has seven first-team picks with running back Will Shipley, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, linebacker Trenton Simpson, safety Andrew Mukuba and kicker BT Potter.