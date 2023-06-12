ESPN projects Clemson in Top 5 defenses for 2023 season

An ESPN panel assessed the top defenses for the 2023 season and Clemson ranked in the Top 5. That came at No. 5, a year after finishing 22nd in scoring defense and 28th in total defense last season. "It is safe to say the Clemson defense was not up to its usual standard last season. The Tigers finished sixth (!) in the ACC in total defense -- the first time in nine years they were not top two in the league," ESPN's Andrea Adelson said. "First-time coordinator Wes Goodwin had big shoes to fill in replacing Brent Venables. But it also did not help that Clemson had injuries to key players on its defensive line, including starter Bryan Bresee, and had difficulty stopping the pass with a secondary that gave up far too many big plays. "But there is reason for optimism headed into 2023. Clemson returns the best starting linebacker duo in the country in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, who combined for 169 tackles in their first year as starters in 2022. They showed the type of big-play capability that Clemson generally gets at linebacker -- with 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks between them. There is depth and veteran leadership along the defensive front, too, with Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Ruke Orhorhoro returning. True freshman Peter Woods earned raves during spring practice and is expected to be a big-time contributor. "The secondary also should be better, with Nate Wiggins and Andrew Mukuba returning and the addition of freshman Khalil Barnes. The spring game showcased the potential this defense has headed into the season. Going into Year 2 as the defensive playcaller should be a significant help for Goodwin as well." Georgia tops the ranking, followed by Michigan, Alabama and Penn State. Conference rival and preseason favorite Florida State checked in at No. 7. "Florida State has made significant progress on defense each year Mike Norvell has been head coach. Headed into 2023, the defense is expected to take an even bigger leap thanks to major contributors returning and yet another influx from the transfer portal," Adelson said. In others receiving votes, NC State also received four nods for a Top 10 spot. The Wolfpack ranked 11th in scoring and 19th in total defense last season, but they return just 49% of their recent production according to ESPN. Clemson finished 19th in the Football Outsiders' F+ defensive metric last season, third in 2021, sixth in 2020, third in 2019 and second in 2018. Clemson ranked No. 1 there and in total yards allowed per game (total defense) in 2014.

