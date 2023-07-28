ESPN names Clemson freshman for best skill in nation

ESPN names Clemson freshman Peter Woods for best skill in nation

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN+ lauded the 2023 true freshman class for several skills useful on the football field, and a Clemson freshman ranked best in one key area. Five-star midyear enrollee Peter Woods has not lacked for praise in his prep and also his Clemson career to this point. He led Thompson High School in Alabama to four consecutive 7A state championships, logging 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks along the way. He was a 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and rated as high as the No. 4 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle (ESPN). ESPN tagged him with the best hand usage for a pass-rusher in the freshman class. "The top-rated defender in the 2023 class could slot into several categories but lands here as he makes up for any size deficiencies with quick and violent hands. Whether quickly pressing and shedding blockers to defend the run or knocking blockers' hands down as a pass-rusher, he makes it difficult to get hands on him. This is usually one area where many top prospects need to improve upon entering college, but Woods is already strong with this skill, which should lead to an immediate impact for Clemson," said ESPN. Nick Eason can't wait to get to work with him more when fall camp gets underway next week. “When you got a guy that’s 6-3, 310 pounds of muscle, you can go and make plays whenever you feel like it. You watch his Hudl tape; he just runs through people,” Eason said. “So it’s kind of crazy, you’re trying to tell a guy, ‘Hey, you don’t have to make every play in the defense.’ So, when you’re telling a guy that, that means you’ve got a really good football player that can go make plays."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest