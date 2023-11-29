ESPN draft analyst ranks Clemson duo 1-2 at position

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ESPN draft analyst ranks Jeremiah Trotter, Barrett Carter 1-2 at LB
ESPN's Field Yates debuted his NFL draft prospect rankings for their site this week, and he's very high on three Clemson defenders.

That's led by starting Clemson linebacker duo Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter at No. 1 and 2 in his position rankings there, respectively.

"It will sound cliché to say this given his father was an incredible NFL linebacker, but Trotter was born to play the position," Yates said of Trotter being No. 1. "His football instincts, reaction speed and tenacity pop off the screen in film study. Trotter is just 6-foot and 230 pounds, but he overcomes his stature with his quickness and clear anticipation skills. He has 93 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this season."

Trotter is a Butkus Award finalist for the nation's top linebacker.

Carter has ranked second only to Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the Tigers in tackles (59), adding nine for loss and three sacks with five QB hurries and two pass breakups.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins rounds out the Tiger trio as Yates' No. 4 cornerback. Wiggins improved his PFF coverage grade year-to-year from 78.9 to 83 this season, with only a 43.9% catch rate allowed in targets his way.

As of Wednesday morning, Trotter is the lone Clemson underclassman to announce an NFL declaration, but the deadline is not until after the bowl season in January.

