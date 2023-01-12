DJ Uiagalelei says a final thank you to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is now a graduate transfer at Oregon State.

'DJU' is now at his new college football home, but he still wanted to give one last thank you to Clemson for all the relationships that he made during his time in Tiger Town.

"Loving Corvallis & my new teammates and coaches," Uiagalelei posted on Twitter. "Excited about the future here and opportunities ahead. I want to say one last thank you to Clemson, my teammates & coaches. I learned a ton during my time there & will value the relationships forever."

Uiagalelei passed for a career-best 2,520 yards with 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions this past season, completing 61.9% of his throws in 13 starts.

He earned ACC QB of the week in the overtime win at Wake Forest with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Overall, he completed 59.8% of his passes for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 picks in 36 career games at Clemson.

The former 5-star prospect has two seasons of eligibility remaining.