Two Tigers named to national award watch lists

|
Davis Allen and Will Putnam named to national award watch lists
|2022 Jul 22, Fri 13:35-
The Friends of John Mackey organization announced today that tight end Davis Allen has been named as one of 54 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.
Allen is known as a reliable receiver and physical blocker who enters 2022 with 49 career catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 1,141 career snaps over 40 games (11 starts). He enters the season needing three more touchdowns to become only the sixth tight end in Clemson history to record double-digit career touchdown receptions.
This year, the Mackey Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.
The Boomer Esiason Foundation also announced today that offensive lineman Will Putnam has been named as one of 40 members on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top center.
The multi-year starter at guard is transitioning to center and enters 2022 having played 1,615 career snaps over 33 career games (22 starts).
While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three teams to determine a winner:
• Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)
• Sporting News (SN)
• Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)
Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.
The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.
Mackey Award watch list
Player, School
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Cameron Latu, Alabama
John Samuel, Auburn
Austin Stogner, South Carolina
Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
Michael Trigg, Ole Miss
Darnell Washington, Georgia
Arik Gilbert, Georgia
Jacob Warren, Tennessee
Ben Bresnahan, Vanderbilt
Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
Isaac Rex, BYU
Sam Laporta, Iowa
Payne Durham, Purdue
Erick Ali, Michigan
Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Brenton Strange, Penn State
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
Luke Ford, Illinois
Theo Johnson, Penn State
Will Mallory, Miami
Marshon Ford, Louisville
Davis Allen, Clemson
Camren Mcdonald, Florida
Blake Whitehart, Wake Forest
George Takacs, Boston College
Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
Brady Russell, Colorado
Michael Ezeike, UCLA
Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
Devin Culp, Washington
Malcolm Epps, USC
Ben Sims, Baylor
Baylor Cupp, Texas Tech
Mike O’Laughlin, West Virginia
Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
Christian Trahan, Houston
Tyrick James, Tulane
Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Ryan Jones, East Carolina
Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
Ke’More Gamble, UCF
Mark Redman, San Diego State
Sam Olson, San Jose State
Kris Leach, Kent State
Christian Sims, Bowling Green
Johnny Lumpkin, Louisiana
Oscar Cardenas, UTSA
Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU
Joshua Simon, Western Kentucky
The 2022 Rimington Trophy Watchlist is as follows:
Ricky Stromberg, SR, Arkansas
Nick Brahms, SR, Auburn
Jacob Ball, GRAD, Baylor
Connor Pay, RS SO, BYU
Matthew Cindric, SR, California
Will Putnam, SR, Clemson
Willie Lampkin, JR, Coastal Carolina
Kingsley Eguakun, RS SO, Florida
Sedrick Van Pran, RS SO, Georgia
Malik Sumter, RS SR, Georgia State
Trevor Downing, RS SR, Iowa State
Mike Novitsky, RS SR, Kansas
Jacob Likes, RS JR, Memphis
Jakai Clark, JR, Miami
Olu Oluwatimi, GRAD, Michigan
John Michael Schmitz, SR, Minnesota
LaQuiston Sharp, RS SR, Mississippi State
Grant Gibson, RS GRAD, North Carolina State
Jarett Patterson, GRAD, Notre Dame
Luke Wypler Jr, JR, Ohio State
Preston Wilson, SR JR, Oklahoma State
Alex Forsyth, SR, Oregon
Jake Levengood, RS JR, Oregon State
Juice Scruggs, RS SR, Penn State
Gus Hartwig, RS SO, Purdue
Alama Uluave, SR, San Diego State
Drake Nugentd, SR, Stanford
Steve Avila, SR, TCU
Bryce Foster, SO, Texas A&M
Jake Andrews, JR, Troy
Sincere Haynesworth, JR, Tulane
Will Rykard, RS JR, UAB
Matt Lee, RS JR, UCF
Brett Neilon, RS SR, USC
Johnny Jordan, GRAD, Virginia Tech
Michael Jurgens, JR, Wake Forest
Zach Frazier, SO, West Virginia
Jacob Gideon, RS SO, Western Michigan
Joe Tippman, JR, Wisconsin
Rusty Staats, RS JR, WKU