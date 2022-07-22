Two Tigers named to national award watch lists

Davis Allen and Will Putnam named to national award watch lists

TigerNet Staff by

The Friends of John Mackey organization announced today that tight end Davis Allen has been named as one of 54 candidates on the watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation’s top tight end.

Allen is known as a reliable receiver and physical blocker who enters 2022 with 49 career catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 1,141 career snaps over 40 games (11 starts). He enters the season needing three more touchdowns to become only the sixth tight end in Clemson history to record double-digit career touchdown receptions.

This year, the Mackey Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit.

The Boomer Esiason Foundation also announced today that offensive lineman Will Putnam has been named as one of 40 members on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top center.

The multi-year starter at guard is transitioning to center and enters 2022 having played 1,615 career snaps over 33 career games (22 starts).

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three teams to determine a winner:

• Walter Camp Foundation (WCF)

• Sporting News (SN)

• Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)

Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a “mix” of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee’s policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from Pro Football Focus.

Mackey Award watch list

Player, School

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Cameron Latu, Alabama

John Samuel, Auburn

Austin Stogner, South Carolina

Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Arik Gilbert, Georgia

Jacob Warren, Tennessee

Ben Bresnahan, Vanderbilt

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Isaac Rex, BYU

Sam Laporta, Iowa

Payne Durham, Purdue

Erick Ali, Michigan

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Brenton Strange, Penn State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Luke Ford, Illinois

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Will Mallory, Miami

Marshon Ford, Louisville

Davis Allen, Clemson

Camren Mcdonald, Florida

Blake Whitehart, Wake Forest

George Takacs, Boston College

Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Brady Russell, Colorado

Michael Ezeike, UCLA

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Devin Culp, Washington

Malcolm Epps, USC

Ben Sims, Baylor

Baylor Cupp, Texas Tech

Mike O’Laughlin, West Virginia

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Christian Trahan, Houston

Tyrick James, Tulane

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Ryan Jones, East Carolina

Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

Ke’More Gamble, UCF

Mark Redman, San Diego State

Sam Olson, San Jose State

Kris Leach, Kent State

Christian Sims, Bowling Green

Johnny Lumpkin, Louisiana

Oscar Cardenas, UTSA

Rivaldo Fairweather, FIU

Joshua Simon, Western Kentucky

The 2022 Rimington Trophy Watchlist is as follows:

Ricky Stromberg, SR, Arkansas

Nick Brahms, SR, Auburn

Jacob Ball, GRAD, Baylor

Connor Pay, RS SO, BYU

Matthew Cindric, SR, California

Will Putnam, SR, Clemson

Willie Lampkin, JR, Coastal Carolina

Kingsley Eguakun, RS SO, Florida

Sedrick Van Pran, RS SO, Georgia

Malik Sumter, RS SR, Georgia State

Trevor Downing, RS SR, Iowa State

Mike Novitsky, RS SR, Kansas

Jacob Likes, RS JR, Memphis

Jakai Clark, JR, Miami

Olu Oluwatimi, GRAD, Michigan

John Michael Schmitz, SR, Minnesota

LaQuiston Sharp, RS SR, Mississippi State

Grant Gibson, RS GRAD, North Carolina State

Jarett Patterson, GRAD, Notre Dame

Luke Wypler Jr, JR, Ohio State

Preston Wilson, SR JR, Oklahoma State

Alex Forsyth, SR, Oregon

Jake Levengood, RS JR, Oregon State

Juice Scruggs, RS SR, Penn State

Gus Hartwig, RS SO, Purdue

Alama Uluave, SR, San Diego State

Drake Nugentd, SR, Stanford

Steve Avila, SR, TCU

Bryce Foster, SO, Texas A&M

Jake Andrews, JR, Troy

Sincere Haynesworth, JR, Tulane

Will Rykard, RS JR, UAB

Matt Lee, RS JR, UCF

Brett Neilon, RS SR, USC

Johnny Jordan, GRAD, Virginia Tech

Michael Jurgens, JR, Wake Forest

Zach Frazier, SO, West Virginia

Jacob Gideon, RS SO, Western Michigan

Joe Tippman, JR, Wisconsin

Rusty Staats, RS JR, WKU