sports_football
Tyler Brown looks to return to form and add to a talented Clemson receiver corps contributions in 2025.
Tyler Brown looks to return to form and add to a talented Clemson receiver corps contributions in 2025.

College football analyst Josh Pate has Clemson atop CFB post-spring rankings
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

CFB analyst Josh Pate, who hosts "Josh Pate's College Football Show" for CBS Sports, recently released his top 20 teams for his post-spring rankings.

Pate has Clemson at the No. 1 overall spot, with the Tigers' opening opponent in LSU slotted at No. 5.

He recently used an NFL talent-related metric to forecast Clemson winning the national title.

Pate did so by making a composite average of the early 2026 NFL draft outlooks that are Clemson-heavy at the top and citing that five of the last six national champions had the most first-round draft picks in the subsequent draft, and seven of the last eight national champs had the most players taken in the subsequent draft period.

"The upcoming national champion will be the Clemson Tigers. Can you believe that? Good for Dabo Swinney. There will be no 'little ole Clemson.' There will be no doubting," Pate said. "There will be no hating. There will be no looking down on Clemson, none of that. If they're planning on bottling that up at any point this year, I want to get out ahead of it and tell you, no, no, no. Clemson is supposed to win the national championship this upcoming year. Whomst amongst us knew, right? The science is not going to fail us here, according to the mock draft community Clemson...3.2 on average first-rounders for the (2026) NFL draft...

"I don't have to defend this, because this is not my opinion. This is science. So if it comes to pass, this will be an iconic segment," he said. "And if it doesn't come to pass...I just want the credit. I don't want the blame. Who wants blame?...It's on the science. It's not on me," Pate added in a joking tone.

Other notable rankings include the defending champions in Ohio State at No. 8, Miami and Georgia Tech at 12 and 17, respectively, and South Carolina sitting at 18.

Here is Pate's full list:

1. Clemson

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Alabama

5. LSU

6. Notre Dame

7. Oregon

8. Ohio State

9. Florida

10. Oklahoma

11. Georgia

12. Miami

13. Arizona State

14. Texas A&M

15. Illinois

16. Ole Miss

17. Georgia Tech

18. South Carolina

19. Michigan

20. Texas Tech

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
WATCH: President Clements and Grace’s graduation celebration goes viral on the TODAY Show
WATCH: President Clements and Grace’s graduation celebration goes viral on the TODAY Show
Commitment for priority Clemson target coming this week, updates on more top prospects
Commitment for priority Clemson target coming this week, updates on more top prospects
Clemson trustees approve new gymnastics coach hires
Clemson trustees approve new gymnastics coach hires
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts