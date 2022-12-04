Clemson's final regular season AP poll ranking

The final Associated Press top 25 of the regular season featured the Tigers finishing in the top-10.

Clemson maintained its No. 10 spot on the week despite Utah jumping five spots to No. 7 with a Pac-12 title game win.

The new top-10 is Georgia (62 first-place votes) then Michigan (1), TCU, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, USC, Penn State and Clemson.

Two of the top-4 teams fell in conference championship games with Southern Cal losing 47-24 to Utah in Las Vegas and TCU dropping a 31-28 overtime decision to Kansas State in Dallas.

Clemson, 39-10 over UNC, was one of four top-11 teams going into the weekend to take their conference crown along with K-State, Georgia (50-30 over LSU) and Michigan (43-22 over Purdue).

The Tigers finished the regular season at No. 19 in the AP and No. 22 in the Coaches polls last year.

The final College Football Playoff rankings come up this afternoon, where the Tigers were at No. 9 going into the weekend.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (62)

2. Michigan (1)

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Utah

8. USC

9. Penn State

10. Clemson

11. Kansas State

12. Washington

13. Florida State

14. Tulane

15. Oregon

16. LSU

17. Oregon State

18. UCLA

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UTSA

23. Troy

24. Mississippi State

25. NC State

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1