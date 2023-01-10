|
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Clemson dropped only one spot in the final Coaches Poll.
The Tigers were ranked No. 12 in the final poll. Florida State paced the ACC at No. 10.
Georgia led a top-4 with TCU next, then Michigan and Ohio State. Pittsburgh rounded out the ACC reps at No. 22.
The Tigers fell in a bowl game for only the second time since 2018 and a third time since 2012 with the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.
Clemson extended out its run of double-digit win seasons that goes back to 2011, which is only topped by Alabama among active streaks (15 from 2008-present).
The Tigers captured top-25 wins over Wake Forest (51-45 in double OT on the road), NC State (30-20), Syracuse (27-21) and UNC (39-10 in Charlotte’s ACC Championship Game) but fell in the three marquee non-conference games, giving up at least 31 points in each and losing as a favorite in all three and by double digits twice (35-14 at Notre Dame; 31-14 against Tennessee).
The AP Poll ranked Clemson 13th, also trailing division foe Florida State (No. 11).
Clemson started the season ranked No. 4 and was ranked seventh in the final Playoff rankings.
Final 2022 Coaches Poll
Rank Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Chg Hi/lo
1 Georgia 15-0 1575 63 1 — 1/3
2 Texas Christian 13-2 1482 0 4 2 2/NR
3 Michigan 13-1 1423 0 2 -1 2/6
4 Ohio State 11-2 1404 0 3 -1 2/5
5 Alabama 11-2 1329 0 5 — 1/11
6 Tennessee 11-2 1273 0 6 — 3/NR
7 Penn State 11-2 1199 0 7 — 7/NR
8 Washington 11-2 1091 0 12 4 8/NR
9 Tulane 12-2 981 0 17 8 9/NR
10 Florida State 10-3 926 0 13 3 10/NR
11 Utah 10-4 878 0 10 -1 8/19
12 Clemson 11-3 839 0 11 -1 4/12
13 Southern California 11-3 829 0 8 -5 4/15
14 Kansas State 10-4 769 0 9 -5 9/NR
15 Louisiana State 10-4 766 0 15 — 6/NR
16 Oregon 10-3 708 0 14 -2 6/24
17 Oregon State 10-3 690 0 16 -1 16/NR
18 Notre Dame 9-4 498 0 20 2 5/NR
19 Mississippi State 9-4 364 0 23 4 17/NR
20 Troy 12-2 314 0 24 4 20/NR
21 UCLA 9-4 238 0 18 -3 10/NR
22 Pittsburgh 9-4 193 0 NR 8 14/NR
23 South Carolina 8-5 164 0 19 -4 19/NR
24 Fresno State 10-4 134 0 NR 5 24/NR
25 Texas 8-5 69 0 21 -4 18/NR