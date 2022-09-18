CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson topped the division winners 48-27 last year in Death Valley.
Clemson-Wake Forest Vegas odds
Clemson faces its first true road game this season at No. 16 Wake Forest on Saturday.

The noon matchup (ABC broadcast) pits the last two winners of the Atlantic Division and two 3-0 programs.

Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite according to the Caesers Sportsbook on Sunday.

The Tigers have won 13 consecutive over the Demon Deacons, including by an average of 28 points per game in Winston-Salem in that span.

The last time Wake Forest won in the series was Tommy Bowden's last game as head coach with the Tigers, a 12-7 defeat in Winston-Salem in 2008.

