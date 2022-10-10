CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson has a revamped group on the D-line with Xavier Thomas back.
Clemson has a revamped group on the D-line with Xavier Thomas back.

Clemson vs. Florida State depth charts
by - 2022 Oct 10, Mon 17:28

Clemson heads to Tallahassee for a primetime showdown in a divisional battle with Florida State.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET broadcast start.

Clemson has won six in a row in the series but is set to play its first game there since 2018 after a COVID cancellation in 2020.

Clemson is 6-0 and 4-0 in ACC action at the midway point of the regular season for both. Florida State is 4-2.

Compare the two depth charts below:


