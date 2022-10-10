|
Clemson vs. Florida State depth charts
|2022 Oct 10, Mon 17:28-
Clemson heads to Tallahassee for a primetime showdown in a divisional battle with Florida State.
The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET broadcast start.
Clemson has won six in a row in the series but is set to play its first game there since 2018 after a COVID cancellation in 2020.
Clemson is 6-0 and 4-0 in ACC action at the midway point of the regular season for both. Florida State is 4-2.
Compare the two depth charts below:
