Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson signed 20 talented scholarship players for their impressive 2022 recruiting class.

With a few months remaining before the kickoff of the upcoming season, Clemson has released the new jersey numbers for their freshman players.

Here is the full list:

No. 0: WR Antonio Williams

No. 2: QB Cade Klubnik

No. 8: WR Adam Randall

No. 10: CB Jeadyn Lukus

No. 12: S Sherrod Covil Jr.

No. 15: DE Jahiem Lawson

No. 16: CB Myles Oliver

No. 17: LB Wade Woodaz

No. 18: S Kylon Griffin

No. 19: RB Keith Adams Jr.

No. 22: WR Cole Turner

No. 23: CB Toriano Pride Jr.

No. 26: LB TJ Dudley

No. 31: LB Kobe McCloud

No. 38: PK Robert Gunn III

No. 50: OL Collin Sadler

No. 78: OL Blake Miller

No. 85: TE Josh Sapp

No. 89: P Jack Smith

No. 93: DT Caden Story