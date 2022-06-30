Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players

Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 30, Thu 20:37

Clemson signed 20 talented scholarship players for their impressive 2022 recruiting class.

With a few months remaining before the kickoff of the upcoming season, Clemson has released the new jersey numbers for their freshman players.

Here is the full list:

No. 0: WR Antonio Williams

No. 2: QB Cade Klubnik

No. 8: WR Adam Randall

No. 10: CB Jeadyn Lukus

No. 12: S Sherrod Covil Jr.

No. 15: DE Jahiem Lawson

No. 16: CB Myles Oliver

No. 17: LB Wade Woodaz

No. 18: S Kylon Griffin

No. 19: RB Keith Adams Jr.

No. 22: WR Cole Turner

No. 23: CB Toriano Pride Jr.

No. 26: LB TJ Dudley

No. 31: LB Kobe McCloud

No. 38: PK Robert Gunn III

No. 50: OL Collin Sadler

No. 78: OL Blake Miller

No. 85: TE Josh Sapp

No. 89: P Jack Smith

No. 93: DT Caden Story

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
4-star WR sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
4-star WR sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group
Clemson returning to Atlanta for marquee neutral site game
Clemson returning to Atlanta for marquee neutral site game
5-star Clemson commit ranked as high as No. 2 in final Elite 11 standings
5-star Clemson commit ranked as high as No. 2 in final Elite 11 standings
Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players
Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest