Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players
2022 Jun 30, Thu
Clemson signed 20 talented scholarship players for their impressive 2022 recruiting class.
With a few months remaining before the kickoff of the upcoming season, Clemson has released the new jersey numbers for their freshman players.
Here is the full list:
No. 0: WR Antonio Williams
No. 2: QB Cade Klubnik
No. 8: WR Adam Randall
No. 10: CB Jeadyn Lukus
No. 12: S Sherrod Covil Jr.
No. 15: DE Jahiem Lawson
No. 16: CB Myles Oliver
No. 17: LB Wade Woodaz
No. 18: S Kylon Griffin
No. 19: RB Keith Adams Jr.
No. 22: WR Cole Turner
No. 23: CB Toriano Pride Jr.
No. 26: LB TJ Dudley
No. 31: LB Kobe McCloud
No. 38: PK Robert Gunn III
No. 50: OL Collin Sadler
No. 78: OL Blake Miller
No. 85: TE Josh Sapp
No. 89: P Jack Smith
No. 93: DT Caden Story