Clemson TE accepts Senior Bowl invite

Clemson TE Jake Briningstool accepts Senior Bowl invite

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool was the first announced Tigers invitation to the Senior Bowl. The NFL draft showcase features a week of practice with NFL coaches before the Feb. 1, 2025 game on NFL Network in Mobile, Alabama. There are projections as high as the NFL draft fifth round for Briningstool currently. Jake Briningstool Clemson bio Clemson’s all-time leader in career receptions by a tight end who broke Jordan Leggett’s mark in 2024 … two-time All-ACC honoree who joined Jim Riggs, Bennie Cunningham, Dwayne Allen and Jordan Leggett as the fifth Clemson tight end to earn multiple All-ACC selections … entered 2024 having caught 78 career passes for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns in 1,269 offensive snaps over 35 career games (13 starts) … his 50 receptions in his junior season in 2023 tied the Clemson single-season school record for a tight end … became the seventh tight end in Clemson history to record 10 career touchdown receptions, joining Jordan Leggett, John McMakin, Dwayne Allen, Brandon Ford, Davis Allen and Bennie Cunningham … his 126 receiving yards in a record-setting night at Miami in 2023 were the most by a Clemson tight end in a single game in school history, and his nine receptions in the 2023 Gator Bowl tied the Clemson single-game record for receptions by a tight end. 2024: Third-team All-ACC selection … caught three passes for 26 yards, including a one-handed conversion on third down, vs. No. 1 Georgia … totaled 100 yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns on seven receptions vs. Appalachian State as he and wide receiver Bryant Wesco became the first Clemson duo to reach 100 receiving yards each in a game since Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers reached the century mark at Notre Dame in 2020 … became the fifth tight end in school history to reach 1,000 career receiving yards during a two-catch, 29-yard performance vs. NC State … caught a touchdown among his two catches for eight yards vs. Stanford, moving past moved past John McMakin, Dwayne Allen, Brandon Ford and Davis Allen into sole possession of the second-most career touchdown receptions by a tight end in school history … gained 22 yards on three receptions at Florida State … posted 104 receiving yards on seven receptions including a 28-yard touchdown on a wide receiver pass from Antonio Williams at Wake Forest … the game against Wake Forest included his 100th career reception and represented his third career 100-yard receiving game, the latter of which set a Clemson school record for a tight end … caught five passes for 38 yards vs. Virginia … gained 22 yards on three catches vs. Louisville … caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown at Virginia Tech; his third reception was a 19-yard touchdown catch in which he broke Jordan Leggett’s school record for career receptions by a tight end … collected three receptions for 15 yards at Pitt … caught three passes for 35 yards vs. No. 16 South Carolina, passing John McMakin (1,255 from 1969-71) for second on Clemson’s all-time leaderboard for career receiving yardage by tight ends during the contest … caught two touchdowns among his four catches for 23 yards vs. No. 8 SMU. 2023: Third-team All-ACC selection by the league and by Phil Steele … collected second-team All-ACC honors from College Football Network … recorded career highs in receptions (50), receiving yards (498) and receiving touchdowns (five) in 775 offensive snaps over 13 games (12 starts) … his 50 receptions tied the single-season school record for receptions by a tight end set by Dwayne Allen in 2011 … his career-high 498 receiving yards finished two yards shy of posting the first 500-yard season by a Clemson tight end since Jordan Leggett in 2016 (736) … All-ACC Academic Team selection … caught a 10-yard pass at Duke … recorded three catches for 15 yards vs. Charleston Southern … caught his first touchdown of the season amid his three receptions for 18 yards vs. Florida Atlantic … gained 47 yards on three receptions vs. No. 4 Florida State … recorded three receptions for five yards at Syracuse … caught five passes for 30 yards vs. Wake Forest … registered a record-setting night at Miami (Fla.), as his five catches and two touchdowns covered 126 yards, the most by a Clemson tight end in a single game in school history and the most by an ACC tight end since 2019 per PFF … the performance against Miami was his first multi-touchdown game of his career and included a career-long 50-yard reception, earning him Mackey Award Tight End of the Week honors nationally … added a then-career-high eight receptions for 93 yards at NC State … gained 13 yards on two receptions vs. No. 12 Notre Dame … contributed 27 yards and a touchdown on four receptions vs. Georgia Tech … became the seventh tight end in Clemson history to catch 10 career touchdowns when he caught a touchdown among his three receptions for 20 yards vs. No. 20 North Carolina … caught a three-yard pass at South Carolina … gained 91 yards on nine receptions in the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky, tying the Clemson single-game school record for receptions by a tight end held by John McMakin (vs. Florida State in 1970) and Brandon Ford (vs. LSU in 2012). 2022: Accrued 285 yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions in 392 offensive snaps over 14 games (one start) … one half (along with Davis Allen) of the first tight end duo in Clemson history to each record four touchdown receptions in a single season … All-ACC Academic Team selection … caught a 12-yard pass at Georgia Tech … added the second touchdown reception of his career on a two-yard pass from DJ Uiagalelei vs. Furman … caught two passes for 16 yards vs. Louisiana Tech … led Clemson with six receptions at No. 21 Wake Forest for a then-career-high 72 yards and a touchdown … added 54 yards and a touchdown on four receptions vs. No. 10 NC State … caught a seven-yard touchdown pass at Florida State … gained 32 yards on two receptions vs. Louisville … recorded a team-high 57 yards on three receptions vs. Miami (Fla.) including a then-career-long 49-yard catch-and-run … caught a three-yard pass vs. South Carolina … added a reception vs. No. 24 North Carolina … caught three passes for 29 yards against his home state team in the Orange Bowl vs. No. 6 Tennessee. 2021: Caught three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in 102 snaps over eight games … made Clemson debut vs. SC State … recorded his first career catch with a diving 11-yard grab vs. Florida State … impressed on two catches for 56 yards vs. UConn, making a career-long 31 yard catch and later adding his first touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Billy Wiles. Before Clemson: Unanimous four-star prospect from the three major recruiting services who was also a unanimous top 100 national player … ranked 70th in the nation by Rivals, which also listed him as the fourth-best tight end in the nation and second-best player in the state of Tennessee … ESPN.com listed him as the No. 71 overall player in the nation, second-best tight end and the best player in Tennessee … 247Sports listed Briningstool as the No. 84 overall player, third-best tight end and best player in Tennessee … selected for the Under Armour All-American Game … PrepStar five-star recruit and Top 150 Dream Team selection who ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 1 prospect in Tennessee and as the nation’s No. 48 overall prospect … had 39 receptions for 774 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2020 … also had a 51-yard kickoff return for a score, giving him 13 touchdowns for the year … on defense had 38 tackles, seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble … for his career, recorded 111 receptions for 1,955 yards and 22 receiving touchdowns … three-year starter who led his Ravenwood team to a 30-10 record and made the playoffs each year … was 6A State Runner-up in 2019 and a 6A semifinalist in 2018 … Mr. Football finalist in Tennessee for 6A as a senior… Regional 6-6A Co-MVP in 2020… all-region in 2019 and 2020 … second-team All-Mid State as a junior … along with classmate Dietrick Pennington, was one of Clemson two signees from Tennessee in a single class for the second time under Dabo Swinney, joining the 2017 signing class that produced two of Clemson’s top 16 players in career receiving yardage (Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers, both of whom hailed from the Knoxville area) … committed to Clemson on Jan. 26, 2020 … recruited by Lemanski Hall and Danny Pearman … played for Matt Daniels at Ravenwood High School. Personal: Sociology major … enrolled at Clemson in January 2021 … completed microinternships with Elliott Realty in Myrtle Beach in spring 2022 and with Gallo Winery in Atlanta in spring 2024 … two-time All-ACC Academic Team honoree (2022-23) … two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2022-23) … born Dec. 9, 2002. It’s OFFICIAL! TE Jake Briningstool @Jbriningstool from @ClemsonFB accepted his invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl!!! #Clemson #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/T5qru4IfJH — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 13, 2024

