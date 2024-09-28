CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Peter Woods is out for a second straight game with a lower body injury.
Clemson starter Peter Woods among Tigers listed unavailable for Stanford game
Clemson will be without a star defender yet again.

Sophomore standout defensive tackle Peter Woods (lower body) is listed as unavailable for the matchup with Stanford (7 p.m./ESPN).

After initially coming out for warmups last week, Woods didnt participate with individual drills, but this week, Woods did not dress out at all. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reiterated that he is day-to-day this week.

Woods was forced to exit after 12 snaps with a lower body injury after a low block from App State in the first half in Clemson's second game.

He was designated as ‘day-to-day’ by Swinney in the wake of it and then sat out the NC State game.

More Tigers on the list included CB Corian Gipson, OL Collin Sadler and WR Troy Stellato, who started last week in place of Tyler Brown. Brown again didn't make the list, but he didn't end up dressing after warmups last week.

Clemson was listed as a 23.5-point favorite as of Saturday afternoon.

