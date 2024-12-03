BREAKING

Clemson looks to shake off Saturday's disappointment with yet another ACC title, this time clinching a CFP bid.
Clemson-SMU ACC Championship game projections
by - Staff Writer - 2024 Dec 3 15:28

An ACC title and a College Football Playoff spot are on the line for Clemson football, which received some new life out of disappointment on Saturday.

The challenge ahead? Facing an SMU team (8 p.m./ABC) that's one of eleven teams with Top 25 units on offense and defense across three advanced metrics (FPI/SP+/FEI). Also in those eleven teams? Clemson.

SMU is favored over the Tigers by 2.5 points currently in what's expected to be a fairly high-scoring game (57 over/under total). Comparing the two:

Clemson-SMU by the numbers

Clemson SP+ (15 OVR; $): Offense rating - 17th; defense - 20th; special teams - 104th
SMU SP+ (12 OVR): Offense rating - 5th; defense - 21st; special teams - 51st

Clemson FPI (15 OVR): Offense rating - 7th; defense - 17th; special teams - 131st
SMU FPI (12 OVR): Offense rating - 23rd; defense - 11th; special teams - 28th

Clemson FEI (15 OVR): Offense rating - 10th; defense - 23rd; special teams - 103rd
SMU FEI (14 OVR): Offense rating - 25th; defense - 13th; special teams - 12th

For the second time this season, the metrics tracked in this feature are all taking the Tigers' opposition, but the other instance was a Georgia team that had percentages all in the 80s and double-digit margins projected.

The ones last week all called for a close game, with half taking Clemson and half taking South Carolina.

SP+ and CFB-Graphs both like the Mustangs to cover the Vegas number, while FEI and FPI are taking SMU in a closer game.

Clemson-SMU projections

FEI: 29-27 SMU (56.3%)

SP+: 30-25 SMU (63%)

ESPN FPI: 53.7% SMU

CFBGraphs: 33-26 SMU (68.9%)

