Comparing Clemson and SMU going into ACC Championship Game

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson and SMU enter this week's ACC Championship and College Football Playoff spot-clincher (8 p.m./ABC on Saturday) on opposite ends of the momentum spectrum, but they share some traits despite the Mustangs' 11-1 record and the Tigers' 9-3 record. Clemson is in the Top 10 in total offense (8th; 465.7 YPG) and the Top 15 in scoring offense (14th; 35.7 PPG), opposite an SMU attack that's in the Top 5 in scoring offense (5th; 39.2 PPG) and in the Top 25 in total offense (21st; 441.8). Defensively, they're both good at getting in the backfield, though SMU is more proficient there (11th in sacks; 12th in TFls; Clemson is 22nd in TFLs and 31st in sacks). One of the starkest differences comes in rushing defense, with the Mustangs at No. 4 nationally (95.8 YPG allowed) and Clemson 73rd (150 YPG allowed). When it comes to advanced metrics, there's some disagreement over the team units in total. The SP+ has SMU with the better offense (5th to 17th), but the FPI (7th to 23rd) and FEI reverse the team placements (10th to 25th). Clemson's defense is given a slight edge on SP+ (20th to 21st) but trails the Mustangs on FPI (11th to 17th) and FEI (13th to 23rd). As is consistent this season, the special teams comparison isn't close anywhere for Clemson trailing an opponent, with the starkest difference with the FPI (28th to 131st) and FEI (12th to 103rd). See more of where the teams stand below: Clemson Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), turnover margin 5 (1.17), first downs offense 5 (297), fumbles lost 5 (2), total yards gained per game 8 (465.7). Top 35 Turnovers lost 11 (9), turnovers gained 11 (23), points per game 14 (35.7), passes had intercepted 15 (6), passes intercepted 16 (14), passing yards per game 16 (275.1), punt return defense 20 (4.7), fumbles recovered 20 (9), blocked punts 21 (1), tackles for loss per game 22 (6.9), third down offense 24 (.456), passing efficiency defense 24 (116.06), defensive TDs 29 (2), third down defense 30 (.339), sacks per game 31 (2.58), pass efficiency 32 (143.72), red zone defense 34 (.789), fourth down offense 35 (.611), fewest penalties per game 35 (5.3). 100th or worse Blocked kicks allowed 133 (8). SMU Top 10 Blocked punts allowed 1 (0), rushing defense 4 (95.8), points per game 5 (39.2), defensive TDs 5 (4), passing yards per completion 10 (14). Top 35 Third down defense 11 (.314), sacks per game 11 (3.1), tackles for loss per game 12 (7.3), passing efficiency 12 (159.84), passes intercepted 13 (15), red zone defense 16 (.744), sacks allowed per game 16 (1.08), kickoff return defense 18 (16.6), points allowed per game 19 (19.8), third down offense 20 (.461), yards gained per game 21 (441.8), fourth down defense 23 (.436), turnovers gained 23 (21), completion percentage 27 (.652), yards allowed per game 28 (326.1), first downs offense 29 (269), passing yards per game 31 (263.9), passing efficiency defense 31 (118.7). 100th or worse Red zone touchdown percentage defense 101 (66.7), time of possession 103 (28:29), net punting 104 (37.2), punt return defense 105 (10.2), fumbles lost 121 (11), fewest penalties per game 130 (8.4), fewest penalty yards per game 130 (80.2). Basic advanced stats Clemson SP+ ($): Offense rating - 17th; defense - 20th; special teams - 104th

SMU SP+: Offense rating - 5th; defense - 21st; special teams - 51st Clemson FPI: Offense rating - 7th; defense - 17th; special teams - 131st

SMU FPI: Offense rating - 23rd; defense - 11th; special teams - 28th Clemson FEI: Offense rating - 10th; defense - 23rd; special teams - 103rd

SMU FEI: Offense rating - 25th; defense - 13th; special teams - 12th Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: T.J. Parker - forced fumbles per game 2 (0.42); Cade Klubnik - passing TDs - 4 (29), points responsible for - 5 (216), points responsible for per game 6 (18); Antonio Williams - receiving TDs 10 (10). Top 35: Parker - sacks 12 (0.83); Wade Woodaz - forced fumbles per game 12 (0.30); Klubnik - total offense 12 (289.8), passing yards 16 (3,041), completions per game 21 (21.5), passing efficiency 28 (149); Tré Williams - fumbles recovered 16 (2); Avieon Terrell - fumbles recovered 16 (2), forced fumbles per game 21 (0.25); Williams - punt returns average 19 (8.9); Phil Mafah - Rushing yards 28 (1,078), rushing yards per game 29 (89.8); Bryant Wesco - yards per catch 28 (17.8); Nolan Hauser - total points scored 33 (97), scoring 35 (8.1 per game). (Stats per the NCAA, with select numbers per CFBStats.com)

