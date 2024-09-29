Clemson slots up AP Poll

The Tigers are now in the Top 15, at No. 15, jumping two spots.

Ahead of the Tigers, Ole Miss, by Kentucky 20-17, and Utah, by Arizona 23-10, were upset by unranked opponents. Ole Miss fell to 12 and Utah to 18. Louisville dropped out of the Top 15 to 22 after a loss at Notre Dame, 31-24.

Alabama moved to No. 1 after a 41-34 home win over previous No. 2 Georgia.

In ESPN's SP+ formula ($), the Tigers are up to No. 13, with the No. 17 offense and No. 28 defense (No. 61 special teams). Clemson is also 13th in the Football Power Index, but still trails fellow one-loss team Louisville (12) among ACC schools.

The Tigers were No. 14 with the latest Coaches Poll.

Clemson returns to action at 1-4 Florida State, which started the season at No. 10. The game is set to broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN Saturday.

AP Poll

1. Alabama (40)

2. Texas (19)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25. UNLV

Others receiving votes:

Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.