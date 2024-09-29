|
Clemson slots up AP Poll
Clemson moved a couple places in the latest AP Poll.
The Tigers are now in the Top 15, at No. 15, jumping two spots. Ahead of the Tigers, Ole Miss, by Kentucky 20-17, and Utah, by Arizona 23-10, were upset by unranked opponents. Ole Miss fell to 12 and Utah to 18. Louisville dropped out of the Top 15 to 22 after a loss at Notre Dame, 31-24. Alabama moved to No. 1 after a 41-34 home win over previous No. 2 Georgia. In ESPN's SP+ formula ($), the Tigers are up to No. 13, with the No. 17 offense and No. 28 defense (No. 61 special teams). Clemson is also 13th in the Football Power Index, but still trails fellow one-loss team Louisville (12) among ACC schools. The Tigers were No. 14 with the latest Coaches Poll. Clemson returns to action at 1-4 Florida State, which started the season at No. 10. The game is set to broadcast at 7 p.m. on ESPN Saturday. AP Poll 1. Alabama (40) 2. Texas (19) 3. Ohio State (4) 4. Tennessee 5. Georgia 6. Oregon 7. Penn State 8. Miami 9. Missouri 10. Michigan 11. USC 12. Ole Miss 13. LSU 14. Notre Dame 15. Clemson 16. Iowa State 17. BYU 18. Utah 19. Oklahoma 20. Kansas State 21. Boise State 22. Louisville 23. Indiana 24. Illinois 25. UNLV Others receiving votes: Arizona 106, Pittsburgh 42, Nebraska 30, Boston College 18, Iowa 17, James Madison 13, Oklahoma St. 8, South Carolina 8, Rutgers 7, Kentucky 6, Navy 6, SMU 4, Army 2, Colorado 1.
