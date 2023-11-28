Clemson QB enters transfer portal

Clemson QB Hunter Helms enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff

Redshirt junior Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms is entering the transfer portal. "I couldn't have had a better four years," Helms said to start his social media statement. "I have learned so many life lessons and have gained life long friends while doing it. The many things I learned will be with me for the rest of my life. I am very thankful for the coaches, trainers, and staff that helped me be my best everyday on and off the field. "I want to thank all my teammates and roommates. Y'all are the ones who have made these past four years so special. It truly is a brotherhood and Clemson is a better place because y'all are there." The Tigers’ backup quarterback in the 2023 campaign, Helms saw action in four games this season and completed 9-of-12 passes for 83 yards. Helms totaled 218 passing yards and two touchdowns over nine games as a Tiger. He was an original walk-on out of Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, SC). His departure leaves three scholarship QBs for the bowl and two coming back for next year currently, with that latter group being Cade Klubnik and Christopher Vizzina. Clemson also has underclassman walk-ons in Trent Pearman and Colby Shaw. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter Helms (@hphelms)

