Clemson out of top-10 in final regular season Coaches Poll

The final Coaches Poll top 25 of the regular season featured the Tigers finishing out of the top-10.

Clemson didn't budge from a No. 11 ranking going into the week.

Two of the top-4 teams fell in conference championship games with Southern Cal losing 47-24 to Utah in Las Vegas and TCU dropping a 31-28 overtime decision to Kansas State in Dallas.

Clemson, 39-10 over UNC, was one of four top-11 teams going into the weekend to take their conference crown along with K-State, Georgia (50-30 over LSU) and Michigan (43-22 over Purdue).

Utah jumped the Tigers to No. 10, while Washington fell out of the top-10. Teams to not play this week and move up included Ohio State (+2 to No. 3), Alabama (+1 to No. 5) and Tennessee (+2 to No. 6).

The Tigers finished the regular season at No. 19 in the AP and No. 22 in the Coaches polls last year.

The final College Football Playoff rankings come up this afternoon, where the Tigers were at No. 9 going into the weekend.

Coaches Poll - 12/4

Rank Team Record Pts 1st Prev Chg Hi/lo

1 Georgia 13-0 1523 59 1 — 1/3

2 Michigan 13-0 1466 2 2 — 2/6

3 Ohio State 11-1 1359 0 5 2 2/5

4 Texas Christian 12-1 1353 0 3 -1 3/NR

5 Alabama 10-2 1282 0 6 1 1/11

6 Tennessee 10-2 1116 0 8 2 3/NR

7 Penn State 10-2 1074 0 7 — 7/NR

8 Southern California 11-2 1054 0 4 -4 4/15

9 Kansas State 10-3 1050 0 10 1 9/NR

10 Utah 10-3 1044 0 12 2 8/19

11 Clemson 11-2 1003 0 11 — 4/12

12 Washington 10-2 864 0 9 -3 9/NR

13 Florida State 9-3 741 0 14 1 13/NR

14 Oregon 9-3 661 0 15 1 6/24

15 Louisiana State 9-4 635 0 13 -2 6/NR

16 Oregon State 9-3 629 0 16 — 16/NR

17 Tulane 11-2 591 0 18 1 17/NR

18 UCLA 9-3 541 0 17 -1 10/NR

19 South Carolina 8-4 354 0 20 1 19/NR

20 Notre Dame 8-4 323 0 19 -1 5/NR

21 Texas 8-4 300 0 21 — 18/NR

22 Texas-San Antonio 11-2 206 0 24 2 22/NR

23 Mississippi State 8-4 139 0 25 2 17/NR

24 Troy 11-2 132 0 NR 3 24/NR

25 North Carolina 9-4 95 0 22 -3 11/NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Central Florida.

Others rec. votes: NC State 60; Mississippi 44; Central Florida 43; Fresno State 37; Pittsburgh 28; Air Force 17; South Alabama 14; Purdue 12; Cincinnati 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 6; Coastal Carolina 5; Illinois 4; Boise State 3.