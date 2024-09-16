CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Sammy Brown is the next man up at two linebacker positions now.
Sammy Brown is the next man up at two linebacker positions now.

Clemson-NC State depth charts look
by - 2024 Sep 16 16:43

Clemson released a depth chart for the NC State kickoff this Saturday.

The lone recognizable change is at linebacker, with true freshman and former 5-star prospect Sammy Brown as the listed backup at both middle and weakside linebacker. Previously, the backup weakside linebacker was Kobe McCloud, who suffered a season-ending injury in the win over App State.

Peter Woods remains atop the depth chart despite his "day-to-day" status after leaving the App State game early with a lower body injury.

Clemson's provided NC State depth chart does not reflect the NC State one posted on Monday, which has true freshman QB CJ Bailey taking over at QB for the injured Grayson McCall (day to day with an undisclosed injury). The latest one is attached below.

The game is set for a noon start on ABC.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB to start against Clemson
NC State starting QB injured, freshman QB to start against Clemson
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
Tigers rise up ESPN power ranking
Tigers rise up ESPN power ranking
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts