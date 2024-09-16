|
Clemson-NC State depth charts look
Clemson released a depth chart for the NC State kickoff this Saturday.
The lone recognizable change is at linebacker, with true freshman and former 5-star prospect Sammy Brown as the listed backup at both middle and weakside linebacker. Previously, the backup weakside linebacker was Kobe McCloud, who suffered a season-ending injury in the win over App State. Peter Woods remains atop the depth chart despite his "day-to-day" status after leaving the App State game early with a lower body injury. Clemson's provided NC State depth chart does not reflect the NC State one posted on Monday, which has true freshman QB CJ Bailey taking over at QB for the injured Grayson McCall (day to day with an undisclosed injury). The latest one is attached below. The game is set for a noon start on ABC. True freshman QB CJ Bailey is officially listed as the starter for Clemson on the NC State depth chart.https://t.co/5jPzqf5LKs pic.twitter.com/ec8ZvcCfKb
The game is set for a noon start on ABC.
True freshman QB CJ Bailey is officially listed as the starter for Clemson on the NC State depth chart.https://t.co/5jPzqf5LKs pic.twitter.com/ec8ZvcCfKb— Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) September 16, 2024
