Clemson-NC State depth charts look

The lone recognizable change is at linebacker, with true freshman and former 5-star prospect Sammy Brown as the listed backup at both middle and weakside linebacker. Previously, the backup weakside linebacker was Kobe McCloud, who suffered a season-ending injury in the win over App State.

Peter Woods remains atop the depth chart despite his "day-to-day" status after leaving the App State game early with a lower body injury.

Clemson's provided NC State depth chart does not reflect the NC State one posted on Monday, which has true freshman QB CJ Bailey taking over at QB for the injured Grayson McCall (day to day with an undisclosed injury). The latest one is attached below.

The game is set for a noon start on ABC.