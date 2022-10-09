|
Clemson moves up in latest AP Top 25
|2022 Oct 9, Sun 13:40-
Clemson moved up to its highest place yet this season in the Associated Press Top 25.
The Tigers returned to the No. 4 place they were last in with the preseason poll after a 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday. Clemson improved to 6-0 (4-0 ACC) at the midseason point for the regular season overall and in conference action.
In that undefeated tier near the top, Alabama held on to the last second to a 24-20 home win over Texas A&M, Georgia topped Auburn 42-10, Ohio State pulled away to a 49-20 win at Michigan State, Michigan pulled away to a 31-10 win over Indiana, Clemson's defense led the way in the win at BC and Southern Cal topped Washington State 30-14.
Georgia jumped to the top spot, followed by Alabama and Ohio State in the top-3. Michigan drops one spot to No. 5.
AP Poll - 10/9
1 Georgia
(6-0)
SEC
1,535 (32)
2 Ohio State
(6-0)
Big Ten
1,507 (20)
3 Alabama
(6-0)
SEC
1,489 (11)
4 Clemson
(6-0)
ACC
1,348
5 Michigan
(6-0)
Big Ten
1,319
6 Tennessee
(5-0)
SEC
1,232
7 USC
(6-0)
Pac-12
1,214
8 Oklahoma State
(5-0)
Big 12
1,150
9 Ole Miss
(6-0)
SEC
1,061
10 Penn State
(5-0)
Big Ten
974
11 UCLA
(6-0)
Pac-12
907
12 Oregon
(5-1)
Pac-12
893
13 TCU
(5-0)
Big 12
819
14 Wake Forest
(5-1)
ACC
748
15 North Carolina State
(5-1)
ACC
746
16
Mississippi State
(5-1)
SEC
589
17 Kansas State
(5-1)
Big 12
559
18 Syracuse
(5-0)
ACC
393
19 Kansas
(5-1)
Big 12
330
20 Utah
(4-2)
Pac-12
328
21 Cincinnati
(5-1)
American Athletic
257
22 Texas
(4-2)
Big 12
150
22 Kentucky
(4-2)
SEC
150
24 Illinois
(5-1)
Big Ten
117
25 James Madison
(5-0)
Sun Belt
105
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1