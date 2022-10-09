Clemson moves up in latest AP Top 25

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson moved up to its highest place yet this season in the Associated Press Top 25.

The Tigers returned to the No. 4 place they were last in with the preseason poll after a 31-3 win at Boston College on Saturday. Clemson improved to 6-0 (4-0 ACC) at the midseason point for the regular season overall and in conference action.

In that undefeated tier near the top, Alabama held on to the last second to a 24-20 home win over Texas A&M, Georgia topped Auburn 42-10, Ohio State pulled away to a 49-20 win at Michigan State, Michigan pulled away to a 31-10 win over Indiana, Clemson's defense led the way in the win at BC and Southern Cal topped Washington State 30-14.

Georgia jumped to the top spot, followed by Alabama and Ohio State in the top-3. Michigan drops one spot to No. 5.

AP Poll - 10/9

1 Georgia

(6-0)

SEC

1,535 (32)

2 Ohio State

(6-0)

Big Ten

1,507 (20)

3 Alabama

(6-0)

SEC

1,489 (11)

4 Clemson

(6-0)

ACC

1,348

5 Michigan

(6-0)

Big Ten

1,319

6 Tennessee

(5-0)

SEC

1,232

7 USC

(6-0)

Pac-12

1,214

8 Oklahoma State

(5-0)

Big 12

1,150

9 Ole Miss

(6-0)

SEC

1,061

10 Penn State

(5-0)

Big Ten

974

11 UCLA

(6-0)

Pac-12

907

12 Oregon

(5-1)

Pac-12

893

13 TCU

(5-0)

Big 12

819

14 Wake Forest

(5-1)

ACC

748

15 North Carolina State

(5-1)

ACC

746

16

Mississippi State

(5-1)

SEC

589

17 Kansas State

(5-1)

Big 12

559

18 Syracuse

(5-0)

ACC

393

19 Kansas

(5-1)

Big 12

330

20 Utah

(4-2)

Pac-12

328

21 Cincinnati

(5-1)

American Athletic

257

22 Texas

(4-2)

Big 12

150

22 Kentucky

(4-2)

SEC

150

24 Illinois

(5-1)

Big Ten

117

25 James Madison

(5-0)

Sun Belt

105

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1