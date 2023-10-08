CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson midseason bowl projections


Clemson improved to 4-2 overall and even in conference play with six regular-season games to go in a 17-12 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Where might the Tigers land come postseason play?

ESPN+ predictors have one (Mark Schlabach) picking a Clemson-Florida matchup in Charlotte's Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m.) and another (Kyle Bonagura) picking a Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Minnesota in Yankee Stadium (Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m.).

CBS Sports projects a New Year's Day battle of the Tigers with LSU in Tampa (noon).

247Sports predicts another SEC-ACC Tigers clash with Clemson-Missouri in the Gator Bowl (Dec. 29, noon).

"Another bowl game against the SEC, this time around Clemson gets a crack at Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri, who lost for the first time this season in Week 6 against LSU. Brady Cook's connection with Luther Burden makes up one of the nation's most lethal combination. The problem is, Cook turned it over twice despite throwing for 411 yards and a couple scores," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said.

Clemson has never played in the Pinstripe Bowl. It last played in a Charlotte bowl game in 2010 (31-26 loss to USF). Clemson last appeared in a version of a Tampa bowl game in 1991 (30-0 win over Illinois). The Tigers last played in the Gator Bowl in the 2009 campaign (26-21 loss to Nebraska).

