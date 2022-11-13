CLEMSON FOOTBALL

College GameDay was on site for the last Clemson-Miami meeting in 2020.
Clemson-Miami game time, TV set
by - Sunday, November 13, 2022, 7:35 AM

Clemson will honor its seniors next Saturday in the ACC regular-season finale versus Miami.

The Tigers (9-1) and Hurricanes (5-5) were announced to have a 3:30 ESPN broadcast start on Nov. 19.

Clemson won the Atlantic Division outright with a 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

The struggling Hurricanes bounced back from a 45-3 home loss to rival Florida State with a road win at Georgia Tech Saturday.

Clemson has won the last three meetings between the schools, with the last coming in Death Valley in 2020, 42-17.

