Clemson-Miami game time, TV set

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson will honor its seniors next Saturday in the ACC regular-season finale versus Miami.

The Tigers (9-1) and Hurricanes (5-5) were announced to have a 3:30 ESPN broadcast start on Nov. 19.

Clemson won the Atlantic Division outright with a 31-16 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

The struggling Hurricanes bounced back from a 45-3 home loss to rival Florida State with a road win at Georgia Tech Saturday.

Clemson has won the last three meetings between the schools, with the last coming in Death Valley in 2020, 42-17.