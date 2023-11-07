Clemson LB named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

Press Release by

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 31-23 win against Notre Dame. More information from the Maxwell Football Club is included below. Each week during the 2023 season the Maxwell Football Club will recognize outstanding performances with two weekly awards. The Maxwell Award Player of the Week will be recognized for overall performance on offense, defense or special teams, and the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week will be honored for outstanding defensive play. Players selected do not have to be represented on the Maxwell or Bednarik Award watch list. Maxwell Award Player of the Week QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been named the Maxwell Award player of The Week after taking down No. 14 LSU this past weekend. The red-shirt sophomore from Texas threw 15-of-23 attempts for 219 yards and rushed for 155 yards with 4 touchdowns for a combined total of 374 yards. Additionally, Milroe’s four rushing touchdowns are the most-ever by an Alabama signal-caller. The Crimson Tide are on the road this weekend to take on Kentucky this Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m. CT. Bednarik Award Player of the Week LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has been named the Bednarik Award Player of The Week after their 31-23 upset over No. 12 Notre Dame. The 6’0 230 junior would be credited with 11 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 interception. Trotter’s one interception would also be returned for a 28 yard touchdown. The Tigers are back at home this weekend to square off against Georgia Tech this Saturday, Nov. 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Maxwell and Bednarik Awards are members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.