Clemson Lacrosse signs nation’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Allison Kwolek and the Clemson Lacrosse program have signed Inside Lacrosse’s top-ranked 2025 class nationally with the addition of Tessa DeLuca, Aubrie Eisfeld, Marleigh O’Day, Kyla Orlando, Ella Pauley, Emma Penczek, Kiera Schwartz, Teagan Scott, Alexa Spallina and Ella Wilner. Clemson enters its third season of competition in 2025. Per the Inside Lacrosse rankings, the historic class features five five-star recruits, including the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked players in the country, state champions and multiple multi-time All-Americans. The class is made up of four midfielders, four attackers, a defender and a goalie and hails from Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. “We are excited to officially welcome this exceptional class to the Clemson family,” said Kwolek, “This historic group will have an immediate impact on our program, and we look forward to seeing them shine with their high school teams this spring. We can’t wait to welcome them to campus this summer!” TESSA DeLUCA Lutherville, Md. - Maryvale Preparatory School - Goalie A five-star recruit, Tessa DeLuca becomes the newest goalie in the Clemson family. The Marylander has had a decorated high school career both on and off the field. Among her many accolades, some standouts include being a three-time Scholar Athlete award winner for having a GPA higher than 3.8 as a two-sport athlete, being named the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Player of the Game and the New Balance All-America All-Tournament team. Off the field, she has been named to the academic honor roll all four years of high school and recognized for having over 85 service hours accumulated. Off the field, DeLuca sails the Chesapeake Bay and has received a variety of sailing certifications as well as her captain’s license. “If you have ever had the feeling that something felt right, that was the feeling that I had the moment that I stepped onto campus. The amazing atmosphere, followed by the supportive academic services, community, coaches, and the location of the beautiful campus, is impossible to say no to. When choosing Clemson, it was the best fit for me, even if I took lacrosse out of the equation. As much as I chose Clemson, Clemson chose me.” AUBRIE EISFELD Bayport, N.Y. - Bayport Blue Point High School - Midfield A five-star prospect out of Bayport, N.Y., two-sport varsity athlete Aubrie Eisfeld joins the Tigers. The New Yorker is a four-time Honor Roll recipient and has spent her junior and senior year at Bayport Blue Point High School as a member of the National Honor Society and earned a Cum Laude distinction. The midfielder has had a decorated career, earning All-Conference, All-County, All-Long Island and USA Lacrosse All-American accolades while additionally being named the Inside Lacrosse Indoor Championship standout. She becomes the second Eisfeld to be a collegiate lacrosse player with her sister, Haydin, who plays lacrosse at Stony Brook University. “I chose to come to Clemson for so many reasons! I was given an amazing opportunity from Coach Allison and Coach Bill to build their lacrosse program and hopefully be part of making history! The culture at Clemson is unmatched on and off the lacrosse field. Academically, there are so many opportunities to succeed in my future career.” MARLEIGH O’DAY Phoenix, Md. - St. Paul’s School for Girls - Attack A five-star recruit and one of three M&D Black 2025 members joining the Tigers, Marleigh O’Day becomes the newest St. Paul’s School for Girls alumna to join Clemson. An attacker from Phoenix, Maryland, O’Day is a two-sport athlete, earning captaincy twice for lacrosse and twice in field hockey. She was additionally named twice to the All-America Baltimore Team, led St. Paul’s High School for Girls lacrosse team in points during her junior season and was the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland conference champion in 2022 and 2024. O’Day has been awarded the honor roll and high honor roll twice each and is a Morgan’s Message ambassador. One of seven children, O’Day’s brother, Grady, currently plays lacrosse at Loyola University, while her mother, Kerri, is a lacrosse alumna at Loyola University. “From the lacrosse team to the University, I chose to come to Clemson because I love being a part of communities that feel like family.” KYLA ORLANDO Mount Sinai, N.Y. - Mount Sinai High School – Defense One of four Long Island Yellow Jacket 2025 players and the only defender in the class, Kyla Orlando becomes a member of the Clemson family. The Mount Sinai product is a three-sport athlete and was named team captain in basketball and lacrosse while earning two All-League selections and an All-County selection, respectively. In addition to being an All-County recipient, the defender was named the Defensive Breakout Player of the Year; she was also bestowed the Hard Hat Award. Scholastically, Orlando has been a two-time Honor Roll recipient and has been named to the Principal’s List. Orlando is one of four siblings and won the superlative for Most Athletic of her class. “Clemson felt like home the second I stepped on campus. I knew I would fit in right away. At Clemson I get the best of both worlds with top tier academics and athletics.” ELLA PAULEY Milton, Ga. - Milton High School - Midfield A five-star recruit out of Milton, Georgia, Ella Pauley officially joins the Clemson Tigers. The midfielder and draw control specialist has been named three times to 7A All-Region team, twice to the 7A First-Team All-State, a USA Lacrosse All-American and the 7A Georgia Midfielder of the Year. Pauley’s high school accolades include being a three-time Georgia 7A state champion and owning her draw control record. Additionally, the Georgia-native is a member of the National Honor Society and three-time Scholar Athlete recipient. Off the field, Pauley is dedicated to building strong relationships and making a positive impact in healthcare and wants to be a physician assistant. Her brother, Graham, is currently on the Miami Marlins 40-man roster. “From the moment I stepped onto campus, Clemson immediately felt like home. Everyone I met had a smile on their face, and watching practice quickly became one of the highlights of my visit. While the facilities were impressive and incomparable to other universities, it was the team dynamic that truly drew me in. Seeing the coaches connect with their players and the way teammates encouraged each other to be their best made me realize this was something special that I wanted to be a part of. The people were welcoming, the team’s energy was electric, and the incredible facilities were just the cherry on top. I knew right then—this was where I needed to be.” EMMA PENCZEK Hampstead, Md. - Manchester Valley High School - Midfield The No. 2-ranked prospect nationally per Inside Lacrosse, Emma Penczek, joins the Tigers out of Hampstead, Maryland. The Manchester Valley High School product is a two-sport varsity athlete and has made three straight honor rolls. Alongside the off-field achievements, the midfielder has no shortage of accolades, including a quartet of Lacrosse Player of the Year awards from Carroll County Times, CMSportsNet, the Baltimore Sun, the Baltimore Banner, a USA Lacrosse All-American selection, and named USA Lacrosse High School Girls Player of the Week for the mid-Atlantic region. Penczek is also a Maryland 2A state champion after helping lead her team to an undefeated season, recording nine goals. Outside of lacrosse, Penczek is a student leader for her Learning for Inclusion class, where she helps students with special needs. “I decided to come to Clemson because it just felt right. The chance to make an impact and to help grow a new program with coaches and players who are amazing people. Clemson offers high level academics with competitive classes. All of the people on campus are so kind. The unbelievable environments on and off the field are so welcoming, I felt right at home.” KIERA SCHWARTZ Ridgewood, N.J. - Ridgewood High School - Midfield A midfielder and four-star recruit from Ridgewood, New Jersey, Kiera Schwartz, joins the Clemson Lacrosse program. Throughout her high school career, the three-sport New Jersey athlete has accumulated First-Team All-League, First-Team All-County, First-Team All-Conference and First-Team All-State honors while also being chosen to the American Select All-Tournament Team and Most Valuable Player of the Bergen County Tournament. She has additionally been named team captain of the Ridgewood High School lacrosse team her senior year and has been named to the honor roll all four years of high school. Both of Schwartz parents and her sister, Kaitlyn, have competed in collegiate athletics with her father, Jim, having played basketball at Boston College with her mother, Kathy, and sister both being swimmers, previously at Boston College and currently at Sacred Heart University, respectively. “I chose to come to Clemson for the school spirit, and the friendly and welcoming sense of community. I was excited for the opportunity to help build a new program in the ACC.” TEAGAN SCOTT Charleston, S.C. - Oceanside Collegiate Academy - Attack Staying close to home, two-sport varsity athlete and team captain Teagan Scott joins the Tigers out of Charleston, South Carolina. The attacker has been thrice named a USA Lacrosse All-American, First-Team All-Lower-State and First-Team All-State: Midfield while also being a two-time recipient of Lower-State Player of the Year and Lower-State Midfielder of the Year. In addition to her achievements on the field, the South Carolinian is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, a Palmetto Fellows recipient and the Vice President and Co-Founder of the Distributive Education Club of America at Oceanside Collegiate Academy. Scott has dual citizenship in the United States and England and is also a member of the Team England Lacrosse Team. “I decided on Clemson because of the incredible support for athletes and women’s lacrosse, the amazing coaching staff, the chance to compete for a National Championship, and to represent my home state while growing the game of lacrosse in South Carolina!” ALEXA SPALLINA Mount Sinai, N.Y. - Mount Sinai High School – Attack An attacker out of Mount Sinai High School, Alexa Spallina, signs with the Tigers as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country per Inside Lacrosse. The decorated attacker has an abundance of accolades, including being twice-named a USA Lacrosse All-American and the USA Lacrosse High School Player of the Week. Among her other achievements on the field include being named to two All-Long Island teams, three-time All-Suffolk County honoree, and being named the Most Valuable Player of the New Balance All-American Tournament. The New Yorker comes from a long background of lacrosse, with her brothers Joey, Jake and Brett all playing at Syracuse and her sister, Olivia, playing youth lacrosse. Spallina joins Trevor Lawerence as the second ever No. 1-ranked recruit to ever sign with Clemson Athletics. “Clemson felt like home from the moment I stepped on campus. The opportunities at Clemson, the love they show sports and the environment are all unmatched.” ELLA WILNER Old Greenwich, Conn. - Greenwich Country Day School – Attack One of four attackers in the 2025 Clemson recruiting class, Ella Wilner, joins the Tigers from Old Greenwich, Connecticut. The Connecticuter has had an illustrious career at Greenwich Country Day School, with Wilner being named to a quartet of All-Fairchester Athletic Association and All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council teams during the 2021 season through the 2024 season. The attacker, in addition, has earned team captaincy the past two seasons. Wilner’s father, Jeff, played football for the Green Bay Packers as a tight end and has two siblings: her sister, Maizey, and her brother, Charlie. “I decided to come to Clemson because the support they are giving to women’s sports cannot be compared to any other college. I immediately felt that Clemson Lacrosse was looking to create a happy, more familial environment than any other school and I wanted to be a part of that!”