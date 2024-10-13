|
Clemson jumps into Coaches Poll Top 10
Clemson continued its ascent up the rankings with a Top 10 spot in the Coaches Poll this week.
The Tigers moved up two spots to No. 9 with a 49-14 destruction of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem. Two Top 10 teams lost with previous No. 2 Ohio State upset by No. 3 Oregon, 32-31, at Autzen Stadium, and No. 8 Ole Miss upset at No. 10 LSU, 29-26. Miami paces the ACC at No. 6, also joined by No. 20 Pitt and No. 23 SMU. Texas remains No. 1 with a stranglehold on the spot with 53 of the 55 first-place votes ahead of hosting No. 4 Georgia next week. Oregon moved to No. 2, followed by Penn State, and Ohio State rounds out the Top 5. Coaches Poll - 10/13 1. Texas (53) 2. Oregon (2) 3. Penn State 4. Georgia 5. Ohio State 6. Miami 7. Alabama 8. LSU 9. Clemson 10. Tennessee 11. Notre Dame 12. Iowa State 13. BYU 14. Texas A&M 15. Ole Miss 16. Missouri 17. Kansas State 18. Indiana 19. Boise State 20. Pitt 21. Illinois 22. Michigan 23. SMU 24. Army 25. Nebraska Schools Dropped Out No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah; Others Receiving Votes Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2;
