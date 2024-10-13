Clemson jumps into Coaches Poll Top 10

The Tigers moved up two spots to No. 9 with a 49-14 destruction of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem.

Two Top 10 teams lost with previous No. 2 Ohio State upset by No. 3 Oregon, 32-31, at Autzen Stadium, and No. 8 Ole Miss upset at No. 10 LSU, 29-26.

Miami paces the ACC at No. 6, also joined by No. 20 Pitt and No. 23 SMU.

Texas remains No. 1 with a stranglehold on the spot with 53 of the 55 first-place votes ahead of hosting No. 4 Georgia next week. Oregon moved to No. 2, followed by Penn State, and Ohio State rounds out the Top 5.

Coaches Poll - 10/13

1. Texas (53)

2. Oregon (2)

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Clemson

10. Tennessee

11. Notre Dame

12. Iowa State

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Ole Miss

16. Missouri

17. Kansas State

18. Indiana

19. Boise State

20. Pitt

21. Illinois

22. Michigan

23. SMU

24. Army

25. Nebraska

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah;

Others Receiving Votes

Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2;